Network Cork members celebrate award wins at event in MTU

TWO national titles and two highly commended awards were scooped up by Network Cork members at the recent Network Ireland Businesswoman of the Year finals in Galway.

Sandra Looney, founder of To Have and To Hold, was announced as the winner of the Established Business category while Aoife Behan, digital marketing manager at The Montenotte Hotel won the Network Ireland Rising Star Employee Businesswoman of the Year.

The awards were held at the Salthill Hotel in Galway, hosted by former RTÉ presenter Mary Kennedy. Speaking about her success on the night, Sandra Looney said the accolade “means the world” to her.

“It’s terrific to get external recognition for the hard work, determination and resilience that was required to start, develop and grow my business over the past nine years.

“I love what I do and I’m lucky to have a team of amazing women who support me every day and love this business as much as I do,” she continued.

Meanwhile, Aoife Behan said it was a “truly proud moment” to win an award.

“I feel a real positive sense of achievement and it has given me an increased level of confidence and motivation to reach now for the stars with my personal goals.

“I would like to acknowledge the influence that the Montenotte team has had on this award, particularly to the incredible leaders that I aspire to become,” she added.

Overall, there were eight award categories with members from all Network Ireland branches around the country competing to win.

On the night, Orla McAndrew, of Orla McAndrew Food, received a Highly Commended award in the Creative Businesswoman of the Year category and Diane Higgins, from Diane Higgins Design, received a Highly Commended award in the Power Within Businesswoman of the Year category.

The success of the Cork branch members was celebrated on Thursday at Network Cork’s October event which was hosted in MTU by Maggie Cusack, President of MTU and Maria Desmond, President of Network Cork.

The event was organised with the help of Gerard O’Donovan, Head of the Faculty of Business and Humanities at MTU.