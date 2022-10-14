Three new vibrant murals unveiled in Cork city as Ardú street art project makes a return 

THREE vibrant additions to Cork city’s streetscape have recently been completed as part of the renowned Ardú street art project.

Ardú was started in Cork in October 2020, initially bringing seven of Ireland’s most respected and renowned street artists - Deirdre Breen, Maser, James Earley, Peter Martin, Shane O’Driscoll, Aches, and Garreth Joyce - to create giant murals at key city centre locations.

Due to phenomenal community engagement and support, the event returned last year with four more walls unveiled by artists Shane O’Malley, Friz, Conor Harrington, and Asbestos.

Over the past few weeks, the Ardú crew took to the manlifts and ladders and have now revealed three more large-scale murals in the city by some of the most exciting names on the international scene - Claire Prouvost, Kitsune Jolene, and Vents137.

South Terrace has a colourful new addition, with a recently completed piece by artist Vents137. Picture: Clare Keogh

The new murals have been unveiled at Shandon Street, Sullivan’s Quay, and South Terrace. Speaking about her mural at Shandon Street, artist Claire Prouvost said the piece is inspired by the Firkin Crane dance centre around the corner.

“This mural is a hint to the location of the iconic building.

“I wanted to represent the energy and movement of dance, music, theatre and performance arts, and how it connects human beings,” she said.

Meanwhile, Kitsune Jolene’s piece at Sullivan’s Quay draws inspiration from Irish mythology.

“The mural I’ve painted is a twist on the mythology around Celtic mother goddess Danu, combined with the river Lee running through Cork alongside my piece on Sullivans Quay which reflects the Milky Way on clear nights,” Kitsune said.

Claire Prouvost at work on her mural at Shandon Street. Picture: Clare Keogh

Meanwhile, South Terrace has a colourful new addition with a recently completed piece by artist Vents137.

“The area of South Terrace and White Street car park is one of the oldest graffiti halls of fame in Irish graffiti history so my wall is a nod to Cork’s history but also the history of this area and the artists who have come through such as Conor Harrington, Maser, Aches and James Earley,” he said.