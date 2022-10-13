Garda appointments and promotions across Cork

Newly promoted Chief Superintendent Vincent O’Sullivan is set to assume responsibilities of retiring Chief Superintendent Con Cadogan later this month, as he has been assigned responsibility for Cork West and Cork North Divisions.

West Cork native Chief Supt O’Sullivan is moving to Cork from his previous role in An Garda Síochána’s Strategic Information Office.

An Garda Síochána have confirmed recent promotions of new Chief Superintendents and Superintendents in the force, as well as transfers of Chief Superintendents and Superintendents, all to take effect from next week.

As well as promotion of Chief Supt O’Sullivan, two other Cork officers have been promoted to Chief Superintendent status, which will take effect on Monday 17 October.

Chief Superintendent Padraic Powell, previously Superintendent in Fermoy, has been appointed on promotion to Kerry Garda Division.

Chief Superintendent Colm O’Sullivan, previously Superintendent in Anglesea St with responsibility for Cork City Centre Community Engagement, has been transferred upon promotion to Clare and Tipperary Garda Divisions (based at Ennis Garda Station).

Taking effect from 20 October, Superintendent Michael Corbett has been transferred to Fermoy Garda District, having previously served in the Garda National Community Engagement Bureau.

Cork City

In Cork City, five appointments have taken place in line with the new Garda Operating Model, which focuses on more front-line Gardaí, stronger community policing, and a wide-range of policing services delivered locally.

Superintendent John Deasy has been transferred from Togher to Anglesea Street Garda Station, with responsibility for the Cork City Centre Community Engagement Functional Area.

Detective Superintendent Michael Comyns has also been appointed to Anglesea Street Garda Station, with responsibility for the Cork City Crime Functional Area.

Superintendent Declan O’Sullivan has been appointed to Mayfield Garda Station, with responsibility for the Cork City North Community Engagement Functional Area.

Superintendent Annette Browne has been appointed to Gurranabraher Garda Station, with responsibility for the Cork City Performance Assurance Functional Area.

Superintendent Ronan Kennelly has been appointed to Togher Garda Station, with responsibility for the Cork City South Community Engagement Functional Area.