PICS:Beaumont schools don green and gold ahead of Rockies final

The buildup to Sunday’s clash between the Barr’s and Rockies continues, with pupils from Beaumont National School donning the green and gold of the local Blackrock team.

Yesterday, the pupils of both the girls’ and boys’ schools in Beaumont took part in a jersey day to show their support for the senior side this Sunday.

Joseph Crowley, Tom Deveraux, Ben Mulconroy, Tom Lyons and Luke Walsh are all set to cheer on Blackrock in the County final against The 'Barrs at Pairc Ui Chaoimh on Sunday. Girls and boys from Beaumont GNS and BNS wore the colours of Blackrock National Hurling Club at school on Thursday. Pic; Larry Cummins

The Beaumont primary schools, which are located just a stone’s throw away from the Blackrock GAA grounds, were excited to fly the flag for their team ahead of the upcoming Cork Senior Hurling Championship final.

“We want the Rockies to win the final; we’re in the Sciath na Scol final too so, we’ll be like the Rockies,” the boys of Beaumont told.

Sisters Ellie and Lucy Hennebry were proud to reveal they will be in attendance this weekend with their father, former Blackrock forward Barry Hennebry.

The boys

“Our dad is a big fan of the Rockies, and he still goes to all the matches,” older sister Ellie told.

Her little sister added: “He has all the jerseys, and is very excited to see the team play in the final.”

Alfie Harrington will also be cheering on the team this coming weekend, as his father, Jamie Harrington, has played a major role in getting the Rockies to the final as the team’s coach.

As is tradition for the Rebel County, Beaumont had two rebels of their own present.

Pupils

Senior infant Damien Harrington and first-class student Rueben O’Connell stood out in Barr’s blue amidst a sea of green and gold.

The school is heavily involved in GAA, having been the former home to many Rockies players.

Sixth-class teacher Ian Horgan told of the school’s connection with the finalists: “We have a huge tradition of GAA in this school, and we’ve been linked in very closely with the Rockies over the years.”

Ben Hogan, Conor Brown, Joe Brown, and Brian O'Callaghan and the boys

“Going back, we have had many of the Rockies’ panel coming from this school from Fergal Ryan, John Brown, Adam Browne, and right up to the present day then, even some of the players playing on Sunday have come here,” the teacher said.

The school has a tradition of producing big-name sports stars in general, having educated the likes of Simon Zebo and AC Milan’s Cathal Heffernan, but Horgan stressed that “even though we are a big sporting school, GAA is definitely our biggest sport”.

Rory Harrington and the boys

“We’ve had the likes of Daniel Meaney, Niall Cashman, John Cashman, Alan O’Callaghan, and Alan Connolly — who plays on the Cork senior team — come through the school and will be on the pitch for the final.”

Proud mother of co-captain John Cashman and backline player Niall, Julie Cashman works in Beaumont Girls National School as a special needs assistant.

GO ROCKIES.....Fifth class girls

“The two boys have lots of experience with the team and in finals, said Julie.

“Their grandfather, Mick Cashman would have captained the Rockies back in 1985.

“They’ve been keeping a low profile on the run-up to the final, keeping their routine going and not doing anything too unusual,” she continued.

GO ROCKIES.....Zinci, Camille, Heidi, Aoife and Eva

Also working as an SNA in Beaumont Boys School is Catherine Meaney, mother of midfielder Daniel Meaney.

Blackrock will play St Finbarr’s in the Cork Senior Hurling Championship final on Sunday, October 16, at 4pm in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.