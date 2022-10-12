PICS: Togher students show their colours ahead of Barrs’ final

TOGHER National Schools were full of excitement on Wednesday as students donned blue and gold in support of St Finbarr’s ahead of the upcoming big game.

St Finbarr’s GAA Club is set to face their historic rivals Blackrock in this Sunday’s county final. The two city teams will collide in the final of the Cork Premier Senior Hurling Championship, the first senior final meeting of the southside rivals since 1982.

Today, students at both Togher Boys National School and Togher Girls National School showed their support for their local team with a team colours day.

Togher GNS’ Jodie, Kyra, Katie, Rachael, Emily, Emily, and Emily, and Sophie will be playing during half time at the county hurling final.

Waving blue and gold flags and dressed in head to toe in the same colours, the pupils of both schools proudly shouted for their team.

Particularly excited about the upcoming game are brothers Ciarán and Ruairí Kennedy.

“My grandfather is Eamonn Fitz, my cousin Ciaran Doolan plays for the seniors and my other cousin Sean Doolan plays for the minors,” Ciarán said.

He continued: “I want Barrs to win the match on Sunday. I play as a back and I want to be in the final for the Barrs like my cousins when I’m older.”

Ciaran Kennedy, James Murray-Power and Gavin O’Rahilly show their support by going blue for the Barrs

Younger brother, Ruairí said he loves going to the matches with his granddad and is very excited to watch the final with him.

Pupils at the Boy’s School were eager to share who they knew on the team and what number on the pitch they will be cheering on in particular on the day.

“My cousin, Ciaran Doolan is number 19 and I’ll be cheering the most for him on the day,” said Ciarán Kennedy.

Boys from Togher Boys NS go ‘Blue’ in support of St Finbarr’s, who are playing in the county final this weekend.

Junior infant, Tomás Óg Delaney clutched tightly to his special St Finbarr’s teddy bear while wearing head to toe Barrs’ gear.

“I’m going to go to the match with my mammy.

Her name is Catherine and she’s a coach for one of the Barrs’ teams,” he said.

The girls at Togher National School were equally proud to be taking part in the team colours day in support of St Finbarr’s.

Togher GNS went blue for the Barrs, who are playing in the Cork Premier Semior Hurling Championship county final against Blackrock this weekend.

Pupil at Togher Girls School, Kyra Maher, will be shouting for cousin, Darragh Callanan, this Sunday as his team takes on Blackrock.

“I’ll be cheering Darragh on on the day.

"I’ll be playing half time at the match too so I’m very excited,” Kyra revealed.

Kyra will be playing alongside classmates Jodie, Emily, Katie, Rachal and Sophie at half time this coming Sunday.

One person stood out against the sea of blue and gold, as she opted to show her support for Blackrock instead.

Student teacher Eadaoin O’Riordan, who plays with Blackrock, found herself on ‘rocky’ ground asin a sea of blue and gold.

“I play for Blackrock so I had to make sure I showed my support for them. I tried hard to put on the blue, but it just didn’t work.

"I got plenty of stick for it alright, but that’s all part of it,” the student teacher said.

St Finbarr’s end a 29-year wait for a Cork senior hurling final spot following their win over Newtown.

The team go for a double header, following their earlier football win.

The showdown between Blackrock and St Finbarr’s marks the first time in 40 years that the two rival clubs have collided at senior level with silverware on offer.

St Finbarr’s will play Blackrock in the Cork Premier Senior Hurling Championship final next Sunday at 4pm in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.