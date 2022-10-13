Deceased Cork pets are ending up in a Kerry landfill

DECEASED family pets which the owners cannot afford to cremate, are being transported from Cork to a landfill in Co Kerry for disposal, it emerged at this week’s meeting of the County Council.

Fianna Fáil Councillor Audrey Buckley tabled a motion calling on Cork County Council to “look at carrying out a feasibility study for a Pet Cemetery in County Cork. With a family pet a big part of the family, I would like for Cork County Council to consider a Pet Cemetery for County Cork.” Cllr Buckley told the Chamber that pets are loving members of the family. “Pet owners should have an option to memorialise their beloved pet in a meaningful and respectful way.”

A recent study identified that 61% of all Irish households own either a cat or a dog, with 91% of homes recognising both dogs and cats as members of their families. “Many people consider burying their pets in the backyards, but a backyard burial isn’t always the safest or most reliable option. It poses risks to the community and environment and leaves you vulnerable to a second loss if you move,” said Cllr Buckley.

“With smaller gardens and apartment living, you can pay up to €150 to have your pet cremated, with additional fees for memorial boxes.”

For people who do not have access to a garden or burial site, it can cost up to €100 to leave a pet at the vet and have them euthanised, and “basically your pet will go on to a landfill.” Councillor Buckley said cremation is not without an impact on the environment, and as a result, “green burials” are now being looked into as an alternative in other countries. Currently, there no pet cemeteries operating in Ireland, said Cllr Buckley.

Cllr Ann Marie Ahern said the Mayor of New York has recently introduced a law whereby a pet can be buried in the family grave plot. “I think it’s something that Cork County Council should look at and seriously consider, given how important pets and animals are to people nowadays.” Cllr Sheila O’Callaghan said she’s an “avid dog and cat person”.

“I see the reasoning behind Cllr Buckley’s motion, and I’d like to lend my support to it.”

Cllr Frank Roche said horses and donkeys should be added to the motion.

Councillors heard that the majority of vets in Cork use a pet crematorium in Co Kerry. The deceased animals are collected every two weeks. “But people who can’t afford to pay to cremate their pets — this pet goes on to a landfill in Co Kerry. Where does Cork County Council stand on that, and where do we dispose of our pets?” added Cllr Buckley.