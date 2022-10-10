Characters of Cork: Barber Kiwi is a cut above the rest

Barber to the sports stars of Cork and beyond, Ciarán O’Sullivan spoke to Breda Graham of The Echo about friends, family, setting up his own business and achieving his goals

HARD work, determination and passion are the three key ingredients to achieving your goals in life, according to business owner Ciarán O’Sullivan, better known as Kiwi.

Familiar with the crossroads of choice that life can lead us to, Kiwi, from a small village in West Cork, carved out a path to success in barbering, opening his first salon in December 2018.

At just 25 years old, the Glengarriff native owns and runs KiwiCutz in Cork city, starting his career at the young age of 16 while training under the watchful eye of Wayne Lloyd.

When in secondary school, Kiwi played rugby at a high level which he said led to many injuries and many days on the physio bed and made him want to become a physiotherapist initially.

“In transition year, I spent my first week working at a physiotherapist clinic, however, in the second week of work experience, my mother, Angela, suggested I try hairdressing.

"As I looked at her with four eyes, I ultimately decided to take her up on the offer.

“I completed two days of work experience in Jessie’s Hair and Beauty salon in Bantry and two days in Wayne Lloyds in Ballydehob where he offered me a Saturday job after my first day.

“I was amazed by the offer and I was with the company for four and a half years before I opened my own shop, KiwiCutz.

"To this day, my mother is the one who I thank for sparking my passion for hair.

“She was the one who brought to my attention that I always had a keen interest in the hair and fashion world. I can’t thank her enough for her observation of my talent and contribution as it as led me this far.”

With fond memories of playing rugby with Bantry Bay RFC and GAA with Glengarriff, he owes his knowledge of the importance of teamwork, leadership and dealing with loss and success, to the sport.

“Learning these qualities early on in life has helped me to become the businessman I am today.”

Now rubbing shoulders with rugby stars, Kiwi said his best friend Munster Rugby player Fineen Wycherley has had his back since day one and has been a firm driver in having rugby stars such as Conor Murray, James Cronin, Shane Daly, Alex McHenry, Kevin O’Byrne, Sean French, Josh Wycherley, Jack O’Sullivan, Jack Crowley, and Gavin Coombes come through the door of KiwiCutz.

“I’m super proud of how far Fineen has gone in his career. Within our friendship, we both push each other to become the best version of ourselves.”

Kiwi also has regular clients in Cork footballers and hurlers locally and has also been cutting hair for the Irish soccer team ever since giving Irish and Sheffield United soccer captain John Egan a haircut, having been recommended by Cork hurler Damien Cahalane.

Kiwi said his passion is cutting hair and making people feel happy and proud of themselves and strives to create a barbershop atmosphere that is welcoming and trustworthy.

Speaking about the hard work required to run a business, he said: “Being able to come into the shop and seeing something that I’ve built from scratch is very rewarding. It’s also a reminder of how far I have come, and how much more I have left to do. To me, running a successful business means remaining driven and creative in order to sustain something worthwhile.”

Some of his stand-out achievements include: Opening his first KiwiCutz salon; representing the country on a world stage in Brussels at 19 years of age at the American Crew All-Star Challenge; and being asked to cut the Irish soccer team on numerous occasions.

Teasing his next big move, he said that one of his proudest achievements is currently in the pipeline and that he will hopefully be able to reveal the secret in the coming months.

“Don’t be afraid. We are only on this planet for a short time so don’t hesitate but make sure you have your ducks in order to allow this,” is his advice to anyone who wants to embark on their own business venture.

“I’m still young and learning. I am a very social person and enjoy going out with friends and clients.

But, it’s important to remember that every time you leave the salon you still represent a brand, a business and a name.”

“I am extremely proud. It isn’t easy but if it was, everyone would be doing it. It has taken a lot of hard work, determination, long hours, tears of sadness and joy but most importantly the journey is still on the bottom of the ladder and there is lots more to learn for sure.”