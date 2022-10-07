Fri, 07 Oct, 2022 - 12:01

Man charged with murder of his brother in Kerry cemetery 

In response to the charge Patrick Dooley said: “I didn’t harm my brother at all in any way." 
There was a large garda presence, outside the court, including armed members of the armed response unit from Limerick. Picture: Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD

Anne Lucey In Kenmare

A man has appeared at Kenmare District Court this morning charged with the murder of his brother in a graveyard earlier this week.

Patrick Dooley aged 35 of 33 Arbutus Grove Killarney is charged that on October 5 2022 he did murder Thomas Dooley at Rath Cemetery, Rathass Tralee contrary to common law.

Thomas Dooley, who was fatally wounded at an incident at Rath Cemetery in Tralee.
Thomas Dooley, who was fatally wounded at an incident at Rath Cemetery in Tralee.

The accused's father Jim Dooley, who is also father of the deceased, and the accused's wife Bridget accompanied each other to the court.

The accused, dressed in black, entered court shortly before 11am.

Detective Sergeant Mark O’Sullivan gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution. He arrested Patrick Dooley at 4.52am at Tralee Garda Station. 

Patrick Dooley indicated he understood the charge. At.5.03am he charged and cautioned him.

In response to the charge Patrick Dooley said: “I didn’t harm my brother at all in any way. 

"That’s all I have to say to it."

Solicitor Padraig O’Connell enquired the date of the “alleged offence” and this was 0ctober 5, it was confirmed.

Sergeant Miriam Mulhall Nolan, prosecuting, said her application was to remand Patrick Dooley in custody to Tralee District Court on Wednesday October 12 to appear via video link.

Mr O Connell said his client was a married man with one child and a carer for his wife and he was applying for legal aid.

Mr O’Connell also requested medical treatment for Mr Dooley while in custody. 

This was “for physical injuries and I emphasise physical injuries,“ the solicitor said, saying his client was bandaged.

Judge David Waters remanded Patrick Dooley in custody to Tralee District Court on the 12th, via video link, and recommended he receive any medical treatment required.

A large garda presence was outside the court, including armed members of the armed response unit from Limerick.

