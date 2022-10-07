Carrigtwohill schools host children's fitness initiative

OVER 270 pupils in two Cork primary schools recently participated in the popular children’s fitness initiative ‘Fit Squad’ which has resumed in-person school visits following a two-year break.

The two Carrigtwohill primary schools Scoil Chlochair Mhuire and Scoil Chliodhna Community National School were amongst the first schools in Ireland to host the children’s fitness initiative ‘Fit Squad’ which has resumed its programme of live school visits after a two-year break during Covid.

Delivered by Irish fitness expert Tom Dalton and supported by Fyffes, the recent visits from the ‘Fit Squad’ saw over 270 pupils from the two Carrigtwohill national schools participate in the active workout which proved a huge success.

The 45-minute fitness sessions delivered in Scoil Chlochair Mhuire and Scoil Chliodhna Community National School which were carried out under the eye of the teachers present were high intense workouts which also included plenty of advice on nutrition and training regimes.

Each session includes an active workout plus talks and tips on healthy eating, all designed to improve children’s general fitness through engaging and fun-filled activities.

Pupils from Scoil Chliodhna Community National School recently took part in the children’s fitness initiative ‘Fit Squad’.

The students were given advice on healthy eating and they were provided with demonstrations of exercises they should do on a regular basis. The students were also given tips on how to use leisure time to stay physically fit.

The Fyffes Fit Squad was originally conceived as a means of introducing children to the importance of physical exercise and healthy eating. The ‘Fit Squad’ are currently touring around national schools promoting the benefits of fitness and healthy eating.

Their upcoming schedule will see some 7,500 pupils from schools throughout Ireland, North and South, participate in an interactive Fit Squad session between September and March next year.

Prior to going online when schools were forced to close, the multi-award-winning children’s fitness programme has been introduced to over 20,000 pupils in a countrywide series of school visits since its launch just four years ago.

Schools interested in receiving a similar visit can find details online at www.fyffesfitsquad.ie