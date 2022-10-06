Man arrested in Cork by Gardaí investigating fatal stabbing in Kerry

A man in his 30s has been arrested in Cork by Gardaí investigating a fatal stabbing in Kerry yesterday.

He was arrested in the early hours of this morning and has been brought to Tralee Garda station, where an incident room has been established.

"A man in his 30s has been arrested by Gardaí investigating a fatal assault in Tralee, Co. Kerry on Wednesday, 5th October 2022," a Garda spokesperson said.

"He was arrested in the early hours of this morning, Thursday 6th October, in Cork and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Tralee Garda Station."

Gardaí also said a post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out by Dr Collis, Office of the State Pathologist, at University Hospital Kerry, Tralee later this morning.

Pictures: Dlomnick Walsh Eye Focus LTD

Investigating Gardaí continue to appeal for witnesses to come forward and for any person with camera footage to make it available to them.

"Anyone with information is asked to contact the incident room at Tralee Garda Station on 066 710 2300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

"The investigation is ongoing and further updates will follow."

Victim named locally

The man who was stabbed to death has been named locally as Thomas Dooley from Killarney.

He suffered fatal stab wounds when he was attacked in Rathass cemetery in Tralee, while his wife, Siobhan, was also injured in the attack.

Mr Dooley, aged in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to University Hospital Kerry.

Tralee stunned by violent incident

The Mayor of Tralee, Mikey Sheehy, said there was “shock” at the incident and a “sombre” mood in the town.

“This type of incident is shocking at any time or anywhere, but obviously the fact that this has happened in the town’s graveyard adds another level to that.

“Rath graveyard is the biggest graveyard in Tralee, it’s a place where people go to reflect, it’s where people go to walk, it’s a place where people go to visit a loved one who has passed away.

“So the fact that such a violent act has taken place here is disturbing and extremely shocking to say the least.” Tralee councillor Cathal Foley said it was “horrendous and barbaric” that someone had lost their life at a funeral.

“People here have great affection for the graveyard, and there’s great respect for funerals,” he said.

Large crowds from outside the town are understood to have attended the funeral, held for a woman who died suddenly on Monday.