Man (35) arrested in Dublin and charged with raping woman in Cork city

A 35-year-old man was arrested in Dublin and charged with raping a woman in Cork city almost two years ago.

Detective Garda John Paul Twomey arrested the accused just before 7 p.m. in Dublin on Tuesday (October 4) and brought him to the Bridewell garda station in Cork.

The defendant was later charged with rape. When cautioned he made no reply to the single count.

The charge states that at an address in Cork on November 7 2020 the defendant allegedly raped a woman at an address in Cork city.

Det. Garda Twomey said the Director of Public Prosecutions directed trial by indictment at the Central Criminal Court and also consented to the accused pleading guilty at Cork District Court, should that arise, and being sent forward for sentence at the Central Criminal Court.

Frank Buttimer defence solicitor said a book of evidence would be required.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said there was no state objection to the accused being remanded on bail while a book of evidence was being prepared.

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case until November 16 to allow time for preparation and service of the book of evidence.

Bail conditions required by the prosecution were agreed by the defence in the case.

Those conditions include having no contact – direct or indirect – with the complainant, signing on twice a week at his local garda station and surrendering his passport. The complainant is around the same age as the defendant.

The parties cannot be identified for legal reasons.

No details of the alleged incident giving rise to the charge were outlined in court.