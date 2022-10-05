Wed, 05 Oct, 2022 - 20:43

Man (35) arrested in Dublin and charged with raping woman in Cork city

Detective Garda John Paul Twomey arrested the accused just before 7 p.m. in Dublin on Tuesday and brought him to the Bridewell garda station in Cork
Man (35) arrested in Dublin and charged with raping woman in Cork city

The charge states that at an address in Cork on November 7 2020 the defendant allegedly raped a woman at an address in Cork city.

Liam Heylin

A 35-year-old man was arrested in Dublin and charged with raping a woman in Cork city almost two years ago.

Detective Garda John Paul Twomey arrested the accused just before 7 p.m. in Dublin on Tuesday (October 4) and brought him to the Bridewell garda station in Cork.

The defendant was later charged with rape. When cautioned he made no reply to the single count.

The charge states that at an address in Cork on November 7 2020 the defendant allegedly raped a woman at an address in Cork city.

Det. Garda Twomey said the Director of Public Prosecutions directed trial by indictment at the Central Criminal Court and also consented to the accused pleading guilty at Cork District Court, should that arise, and being sent forward for sentence at the Central Criminal Court.

Frank Buttimer defence solicitor said a book of evidence would be required.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said there was no state objection to the accused being remanded on bail while a book of evidence was being prepared.

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned the case until November 16 to allow time for preparation and service of the book of evidence.

Bail conditions required by the prosecution were agreed by the defence in the case. 

Those conditions include having no contact – direct or indirect – with the complainant, signing on twice a week at his local garda station and surrendering his passport. The complainant is around the same age as the defendant. 

The parties cannot be identified for legal reasons.

No details of the alleged incident giving rise to the charge were outlined in court.

More in this section

Garda stock Speeding motorist called Garda a 'dirty, low-life tramp' after arrest in Cork
Architect designing a commercial building Modular homes to be built for Ukrainian families in Mahon
Cork nursing home makes 'very difficult decision' to close  Cork nursing home makes 'very difficult decision' to close 
#courtscork courtcourts
Garda Stock

Man stabbed to death at funeral in Kerry cemetery

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Nurse helping senior man walk using a walking stick Jobs still available in home support services across Cork and Kerry
Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby" Billy Holland: "High performance is still key to my new job, but not to the same extent as in rugby"
"We'd love to have more school spaces for autistic children, there's definitely a huge need in Cork" "We'd love to have more school spaces for autistic children, there's definitely a huge need in Cork"

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more