Cork County Council to build 34 new houses in Bantry

THE Mayor of the County of Cork Cllr Danny Collins has welcomed the announcement that the Housing Infrastructure Services Company (HISCo), will deliver the infrastructure required to facilitate the development of 34 new houses in Bantry.

The €9.5m social housing development will be constructed by Kieran O’Sullivan Builders and consist of a mix of one, two, three, and four bedroom houses, all of which will be A-rated and will assist in meeting the demand for social housing in the area.

The homes are due to be completed in three phases with the first 10 due to transfer to Cork County Council next year.

The development also forms part of Cork County Council’s ambitious target under Housing for All, which will see almost 3,200 new social houses constructed across the county between 2022 and 2026.

Highlighted how this development will support social housing requirements in Bantry, Mayor Collins said: “I am delighted to stand on this site and witness first-hand the delivery of this much-needed turnkey proposal.

“This is a real example of working together, as Elected Members, HISCo, Kieran O’Sullivan Builders, Cork County Council’s Housing Department and D.M.C.A Consultants to identify a suitable site and progress it.

“This development of 34 turnkey social houses will be a very welcome addition to Bantry during 2023 and demonstrates Cork County Council’s commitment to ‘Housing for All’.”

HISCo’s Chief Executive Officer Niall Morrissey said that HISCo will construct the roads, footpaths, water supply, wastewater pipes, stormwater system, public lighting, boundary walls, utility ducts and all ancillary services required for the new homes.

“Our collaboration with the Developer and Cork County Council demonstrates how the HISCo business model can remove barriers to the delivery of residential accommodation,” he said.

Chief Executive of Cork County Council Tim Lucey said the delivery of social housing is a key priority within the national Housing for All policy.

“Our success to date has required innovative solutions such as HISCo. The unique element of the service is that payment of HISCo fees are only required when the units are sold to the local authority, providing the builder with a cashflow break allowing him to concentrate on the delivery of houses.

“Cork County Council will continue to work on innovative solutions to maximise output and make a significant and positive impact on the supply of social housing across the county.”