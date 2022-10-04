‘Very sad combination’ of offences by man, 19, leads to jail sentence

A “VERY sad combination” of offences was committed by a young man which spoke of complete desperation, a sentencing judge said.

Kalem Murphy, aged 19, was jailed for two months after he pleaded guilty to three offences committed within 24 hours.

Sergeant Pat Lyons said that at 4.10pm on the afternoon of July 22, Murphy was arrested at Winthrop St, Cork City, for being so intoxicated that he was a danger to himself. Sgt. Lyons said he was arrested for his own safety.

He was arrested at 9.27am the next day for obstructing the free passage of pedestrians on Patrick St by begging. He was arrested and released a short time later. Less than two hours after the begging offence, he was arrested again for stealing a pair of socks, valued at €18, from Lifestyle Sports on Patrick St.

Judge Colm Roberts said:

“They are a very sad combination of charges — being intoxicated and arrested for his own safety, then begging, then stealing a pair of socks – they are acts of desperation.”

Murphy, of Cork Simon Community, pleaded guilty to the three counts and got the two-month jail term.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, referred to trauma experienced by Murphy at a young age, the developing of a later alcohol problem and living in hostel accommodation. This advanced to a heroin addiction.

“He is on a methadone programme and when he takes this and stays away from heroin he does well.”