Leading Cork voices have their say on new RTÉ show starting tonight

TWO Cork panellists will appear on new eight-part current affairs series called Monday Night Live, starting tonight at 10.35pm on RTÉ One.

Caitríona Twomey

Cork Hall of Fame recipient Caitríona Twomey of Cork Penny Dinners and Dr Paul Dean of UCC will join a panel of guests discussing how householders can survive the winter in the face of the cost of living crisis.

Ms Twomey was honoured at the Cork Person of the Year awards last March for her service with Cork Penny Dinners, which provides thousands of freshly-made meals every week for those in need.

Over recent years she has added many other activities and free services, and is one of Cork’s most admired and inspiring figures.

Ms Twomey and the volunteers serve up to 2,000 freshly made meals every week at their premises on Little Hanover Street and also operate a newly opened wellness centre on James Street, which offers medical, emotional and educational support to all who need it in Cork.

Dr Paul Dean

Dr Paul Dean of MaREI, the SFI Research Centre for Energy, Climate and Marine, is based at University College Cork. His research interests include Energy and Power systems modelling, Energy Economics and Policy, Energy storage and Wind Resource Assessment.

The programme will discuss the real effect on families and people, as well as the effect on businesses and the economy. The panel and contributors will examine among other things, food inflation and spiralling energy costs. As energy companies report record profits, Monday Night Live will look at the debate on energy price caps for businesses and consumers. The programme will also look at solutions and suggestions on how to survive the winter.

The autumn eight-part series will deal with the major issues affecting people, including the housing shortage, childcare, and climate change. Journalists David McCullagh, Sharon Tobin, Louise Byrne and Mark Coughlan will host the series, with each presenting two programmes.