Public’s views sought on cycling network

PROPOSALS for the development of urban and county cycle networks in Co Cork form part of the public consultation document launched by the National Transport Authority (NTA).

The body has opened the public consultation process for proposals to develop cycle networks in 22 counties, which includes the county and urban cycle networks in Co Cork.

The public consultation process forms part of the CycleConnects: Ireland’s Cycle Network programme.

CycleConnects aims to improve sustainable travel by providing the potential for more trips on a safe, accessible, and convenient cycling network, connecting more people to more places.

Proposals for cycling links in key cities, towns and villages in each county are included in the plan, in addition to connections between the larger towns, villages and settlements.

The plan also incorporates existing and planned cycle routes such as greenways and blueways.

National Transport Authority CEO Anne Graham said that the proposals are an opportunity for the public to have their voices heard.

“As we support a cleaner more sustainable public transport network this is an opportunity for members of the public to have their voices heard on the CycleConnects: Ireland’s Cycle Network Plan.

“I would encourage members of the public to view the plans on the National Transport Authority website.”

The draft proposals envisage an extensive cycling network in the 22 counties, complementing the cycling plans already developed for the Greater Dublin Area which includes counties Meath, Kildare, Wicklow, and Dublin.

The plans will create an overall comprehensive cycle network.

The proposals were developed following consultation with all local authorities and they align with Transport Infrastructure Ireland’s (TII) proposed National Cycle Network.

The consultation process will remain open until November 11.

People can have their say by visiting the National Transport Authority’s consultation portal