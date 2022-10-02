Sun, 02 Oct, 2022 - 19:06

Suspended sentence for man who had cannabis on mantlepiece in house when gardaí visited

Sergeant Pat Lyons said at Cork District Court that gardaí went to the house at Churchfield Gardens in Cork on June 24 2021 in connection with an unrelated incident.
Martin Kavanagh, 48, who was living at the address at Churchfield Gardens, Cork, later made an admission that the drugs belonged to him and were for his own use. Picture: iStock

Liam Heylin

Gardaí found cannabis on the mantlepiece in a house when they went there in relation to an unrelated matter and now a man present there has been given a suspended jail term for having the drugs.

Martin Kavanagh, 48, who was living at the address at Churchfield Gardens, Cork, later made an admission that the drugs belonged to him and were for his own use.

Shane Collins-Daly solicitor said the accused followed this with a plea of guilty to the offence at Cork District Court.

Judge Colm Roberts imposed a two-month sentence suspended on condition that he has no further offences in the next year.

