Sat, 01 Oct, 2022 - 14:00

Catch a scary movie this Halloween at Cork City Gaol

Scenic Cinema is returning to Cork City Gaol on Sunday 30 October, as the inside of the old prison will be transformed into Cork’s scariest cinema.
It promises to be a night of all things spooky, supernatural and suspenseful inside the walls of one of Cork’s most iconic, historical and unique buildings. Picture Denis Minihane.

Ellen O'Regan

Calling all film fans in search of a fright this Halloween - Cork City Gaol is opening its doors later this month for a night of spooky cinema screenings.

It promises to be a night of all things spooky, supernatural and suspenseful inside the walls of one of Cork’s most iconic, historical and unique buildings.

There will be a showing of The Addams Family (1991 version) at 7.30pm and supernatural horror The Conjuring at 10pm.

Cinema treats such as popcorn, sweets and minerals will be available on the night – and moviegoers might even run into some of the Gaol’s more ‘long term’ residents too… 

Tickets start at €15.50 per adult, or a discounted rate of €55 for a group of four.

It is expected that tickets will sell out quickly due to limited seating capacity within Cork City Gaol, so scary movie junkies are advised to book early.

For more information contact @thesceniccinema on instagram or email sceniccinemaireland@gmail.com

