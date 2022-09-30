Fri, 30 Sep, 2022 - 19:55

Lord Mayor’s Community & Heritage Concert to be live streamed on council's YouTube channel

Tickets are fully booked for the annual concert which has entertained thousands of Corkonians since being established in 2010. 
Lord Mayor’s Community & Heritage Concert to be live streamed on council's YouTube channel

Pictured are Svitlana and Valeriia Deikun, mother and daughter, Ukrainian performing artists with Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Deirdre Forde. Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr. Deirdre Forde launched the Annual Lord Mayor’s Community & Heritage Concert 2022, supported by the Volunteers of the Cork Lions Club, will take place on Saturday 1st October 2022 in the Concert Hall of Cork City Hall. Picture: Alison Miles /OSM PHOTO

John Bohane

THE annual Lord Mayor’s Community & Heritage Concert which takes place tomorrow night in the Concert Hall will be live streamed on the Cork City Council’s YouTube channel from 7.30pm.

Tickets are fully booked for the annual concert which has entertained thousands of Corkonians since being established in 2010. 

Talented community music groups such as the Barrack Street Band, the Voices of Cork Choir along with well-known singers Linda Kenny and Art Supple will be performing on the night.

Lord Mayor Cllr. Deirdre Forde said the concert epitomises ‘social inclusion’: 

“It is a privilege to be officiating at this year’s Lord Mayor’s Community & Heritage Concert showcasing Cork’s history, culture, and heritage. 

"This concert epitomises social inclusion and community participation at work in the city."

“It is fitting this year’s concert has a special piece of culture and heritage from Ukraine. This will be a very entertaining evening, showcasing the best-in-class talent that Cork and Ukraine have to offer,” she added.

As an act of solidarity with Ukrainian people now living in Cork city, this year’s event will also feature a Ukrainian Folk Song and Dance element to it with performances from Nina Yelenchuk and many others.

The annual concert celebrating Cork’s history, culture, and heritage is organised by a voluntary committee comprised of members of the Cork Lions Club, Teresa Dineen, Concert Producer Billy O’Callaghan, (Barrack Street Band and Cork Academy of Music), Cork historian Richard T. Cooke and Committee Chair, former Lord Mayor of Cork, Mr Brian Bermingham and Pat O’Brien Cork Lions Club.

Special recognition has also been extended to Donal Horgan, who has retired from the committee and who had served this concert so well since its inception, and Kieran O’Connell from Cork City Council’s Social Inclusion Section, who also played a key role in organising the event.

People can log on to the Cork City Council’s YouTube channel from 7.30pm for the annual Lord Mayor’s Community & Heritage Concert.

Read More

Social housing completions down across Cork

More in this section

Coronavirus - Mon May 4, 2020 Social housing completions down across Cork
Port of Cork to hold public consultations on 2050 masterplan Port of Cork to hold public consultations on 2050 masterplan
Law concept - Open law book with a wooden judges gavel on table in a courtroom or law enforcement office isolated on white backg Man accused of alleged ramming of six Garda cars in Cork remanded in custody
cork city council#musiccork arts
<p>A Cork GAA jersey was stolen from Elvery’s Sports on Oliver Plunkett Street in Cork by a 48-year-old woman who has just received a one-month suspended sentence. Picture: iStock</p>

'If you steal again in the next year you will go to prison,' woman who stole Cork GAA jersey warned

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We'd love to have more school spaces for autistic children, there's definitely a huge need in Cork" "We'd love to have more school spaces for autistic children, there's definitely a huge need in Cork"
School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core
How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more