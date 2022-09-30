Lord Mayor’s Community & Heritage Concert to be live streamed on council's YouTube channel

THE annual Lord Mayor’s Community & Heritage Concert which takes place tomorrow night in the Concert Hall will be live streamed on the Cork City Council’s YouTube channel from 7.30pm.

Tickets are fully booked for the annual concert which has entertained thousands of Corkonians since being established in 2010.

Talented community music groups such as the Barrack Street Band, the Voices of Cork Choir along with well-known singers Linda Kenny and Art Supple will be performing on the night.

Lord Mayor Cllr. Deirdre Forde said the concert epitomises ‘social inclusion’:

“It is a privilege to be officiating at this year’s Lord Mayor’s Community & Heritage Concert showcasing Cork’s history, culture, and heritage.

"This concert epitomises social inclusion and community participation at work in the city."

“It is fitting this year’s concert has a special piece of culture and heritage from Ukraine. This will be a very entertaining evening, showcasing the best-in-class talent that Cork and Ukraine have to offer,” she added.

As an act of solidarity with Ukrainian people now living in Cork city, this year’s event will also feature a Ukrainian Folk Song and Dance element to it with performances from Nina Yelenchuk and many others.

The annual concert celebrating Cork’s history, culture, and heritage is organised by a voluntary committee comprised of members of the Cork Lions Club, Teresa Dineen, Concert Producer Billy O’Callaghan, (Barrack Street Band and Cork Academy of Music), Cork historian Richard T. Cooke and Committee Chair, former Lord Mayor of Cork, Mr Brian Bermingham and Pat O’Brien Cork Lions Club.

Special recognition has also been extended to Donal Horgan, who has retired from the committee and who had served this concert so well since its inception, and Kieran O’Connell from Cork City Council’s Social Inclusion Section, who also played a key role in organising the event.

People can log on to the Cork City Council’s YouTube channel from 7.30pm for the annual Lord Mayor’s Community & Heritage Concert.