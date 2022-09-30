Fri, 30 Sep, 2022 - 17:06

Other Voices takes centre stage at UCC

Other Voices’ founder and UCC graduate Philip King brought his successful musical project back to his old haunt to pay homage to his academic education
Other Voices takes centre stage at UCC

Biig Piig at Other Voices in UCC. Picture: Other Voices

Echo reporter

UCC’s riverside campus played host to a number of musical events this week as part of the Other Voices: Bringing it All Back Home Festival at the college.

Other Voices’ founder and UCC graduate Philip King brought his successful musical project back to his old haunt to pay homage to his academic education.

Orla O'Callaghan, Eoin O'Sullivan, and Teral Cullen, UCC Events, pictured at "Other Voices of UCC", a free public concert in UCC's Hub.
Orla O'Callaghan, Eoin O'Sullivan, and Teral Cullen, UCC Events, pictured at "Other Voices of UCC", a free public concert in UCC's Hub.

“My own musical expedition began at UCC and was informed in every way by the music that I heard, the people I met, and the wonderful experience I had as a student in the university. It is the realisation of a long-held ambition to bring Other Voices back home to the beautiful campus of the university and to Cork city.”

-Claire Newman, Schull, Neasa Coleman, Ballinlough, and Maeve Corkery, Bishopstown, pictured at "Other Voices of UCC", a free public concert in UCC's Hub.Picture: Michael O'Sullivan /OSM PHOTO
-Claire Newman, Schull, Neasa Coleman, Ballinlough, and Maeve Corkery, Bishopstown, pictured at "Other Voices of UCC", a free public concert in UCC's Hub.Picture: Michael O'Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

Hosted by legendary Other Voices presenter MayKay, the line-up included Mercury Prize nominee SOAK, Cork-born, London-based rising star Cian Ducrot, a solo set from the magnificent Susan O’Neill, as well as an exclusive performance from critically acclaimed Cork-born experimental artist Biig Piig.

Raphael Olympio, Sunday's Well, and Kestine Ugbodu, Midleton, pictured at "Other Voices of UCC", a free public concert in UCC's Hub. Picture: Michael O'Sullivan /OSM PHOTO
Raphael Olympio, Sunday's Well, and Kestine Ugbodu, Midleton, pictured at "Other Voices of UCC", a free public concert in UCC's Hub. Picture: Michael O'Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

Speaking in UCC’s Aula Maxima, UCC president Professor John O’Halloran reiterated the university’s dedication to championing arts and culture.

“We’re confronted by major crises at the moment, whether it is climate change, whether it is geopolitical issues, and we in UCC believe we can achieve, through education, three things: that we can speak to the head, through generating knowledge, we can use our hands in construction, in doing good things, but we can also speak to the heart and if we want to solve them the world’s problems we’ve got to be able to speak with empathy to the heart.

Alumni office staff Gillian McCarthy, Waterford, and Carol Walsh, Kerry, pictured at "Other Voices of UCC", a free public concert in UCC's Hub. Picture: Michael O'Sullivan /OSM PHOTO
Alumni office staff Gillian McCarthy, Waterford, and Carol Walsh, Kerry, pictured at "Other Voices of UCC", a free public concert in UCC's Hub. Picture: Michael O'Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

“Whether that’s through poetry, song, music, dance, or literature, that’s what we’re trying to do here. It is to educate people in the broader sense, what we call life-wide learning.”

Read More

Creedon to chat about latest book at Kinsale Literary Festival this weekend

More in this section

Law concept - Open law book with a wooden judges gavel on table in a courtroom or law enforcement office isolated on white backg Man accused of alleged ramming of six Garda cars in Cork remanded in custody
Planning application submitted for 10 apartments in the heart of Cork city Planning application submitted for 10 apartments in the heart of Cork city
Man to appear in court in relation to seizure of €700k of herbal cannabis Man to appear in court in relation to seizure of €700k of herbal cannabis
cork artsentertainment
Port of Cork to hold public consultations on 2050 masterplan

Port of Cork to hold public consultations on 2050 masterplan

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

"We'd love to have more school spaces for autistic children, there's definitely a huge need in Cork" "We'd love to have more school spaces for autistic children, there's definitely a huge need in Cork"
School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core
How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more