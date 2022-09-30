Fri, 30 Sep, 2022 - 11:46

Creedon to chat about latest book at Kinsale Literary Festival this weekend

Creedon to chat about latest book at Kinsale Literary Festival this weekend

John Creedon, radio show producer and broadcaster with his book 'An Irish Folklore Treasury'. Pic Larry Cummins.

Echo reporter

A new book from RTÉ broadcaster John Creedon is out this week and the popular Corkonian will be discussing it and his previous book, That Place We Call Home, at an event in Kinsale this weekend. 

Mr Creedon's new work, An Irish Folklore Treasury, has been described by publishers Gill Books as a 'people’s history of Ireland'.

"John Creedon introduces a fascinating collection of stories from the Schools’ Collection. This treasure trove of old stories, ways and wisdom, which could have been lost for ever, was collected by schoolchildren as part of a nationwide project set up in the 1930s to preserve Irish folklore." 

This ‘best of’ selection includes chapters on ghost stories, agriculture, forgotten trades, schooling and pastimes.

The new publication follows the huge success of That Place We Call Home, which was a bestseller. 

Read More

'Lucky to be in Cork' Migrants to Cork detail their stories

Mr Creedon will discuss the books in conversation with the Irish Examiner’s Esther McCarthy in The Trident Hotel on Saturday night. 

It is just one of a host of events taking place in the town over the weekend as part of Words By Water, the Kinsale Literary Festival. 

A number of other Cork authors are taking part in events on Friday night, including Danielle McLaughlin, Tadhg Coakley and Catherine Kirwan. Other authors are coming from further afield, including Olivia Fitzsimons, Catherine Prasifka and Sarah Moore Fitzgerald. The festival programme includes reading, workshops and a number of events for children. See the full programme and book tickets at WordsByWater.ie. 

More in this section

€700k of herbal cannabis seized and man arrested in 'intelligence-led' Garda and Revenue operation €700k of herbal cannabis seized and man arrested in 'intelligence-led' Garda and Revenue operation
judge gavel on a blue wooden background Court appearance for man in relation to dangerous driving incident
Tailbacks leading to Dunkettle Interchange as approach lane to remain closed in the coming days Tailbacks leading to Dunkettle Interchange as approach lane to remain closed in the coming days
corkliterature
<p>An award-winning documentary centring on the life of an indigenous tribe in a remote part of the Amazon jungle and their concerns about climate change will be screened at the Gate Multiplex next week as part of the IndieCork film and music festival.</p>

Award-winning documentary showcasing the life of indigenous Amazon tribe to be screened as part of IndieCork festival 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

St Patrick's College: Championing individuality and ASD students St Patrick's College: Championing individuality and ASD students
School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core
How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more