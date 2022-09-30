Creedon to chat about latest book at Kinsale Literary Festival this weekend

A new book from RTÉ broadcaster John Creedon is out this week and the popular Corkonian will be discussing it and his previous book, That Place We Call Home, at an event in Kinsale this weekend.

Mr Creedon's new work, An Irish Folklore Treasury, has been described by publishers Gill Books as a 'people’s history of Ireland'.

"John Creedon introduces a fascinating collection of stories from the Schools’ Collection. This treasure trove of old stories, ways and wisdom, which could have been lost for ever, was collected by schoolchildren as part of a nationwide project set up in the 1930s to preserve Irish folklore."

This ‘best of’ selection includes chapters on ghost stories, agriculture, forgotten trades, schooling and pastimes.

The new publication follows the huge success of That Place We Call Home, which was a bestseller.

Mr Creedon will discuss the books in conversation with the Irish Examiner’s Esther McCarthy in The Trident Hotel on Saturday night.

It is just one of a host of events taking place in the town over the weekend as part of Words By Water, the Kinsale Literary Festival.

A number of other Cork authors are taking part in events on Friday night, including Danielle McLaughlin, Tadhg Coakley and Catherine Kirwan. Other authors are coming from further afield, including Olivia Fitzsimons, Catherine Prasifka and Sarah Moore Fitzgerald. The festival programme includes reading, workshops and a number of events for children. See the full programme and book tickets at WordsByWater.ie.