Emergency services attend explosion at Cork business park

EMERGENCY services are currently attending the scene of a gas explosion in Mayfield.

The incident occurred this morning and was attended by the Fire Brigade and Gardaí.

A Garda source told the Echo that the alarm was raised shortly after 9.30am this morning, in relation to the explosion of a gas cylinder in Mayfield Business Park.

A few dozen businesses in the Park contacted Fire Control.

“It was a gas cylinder that exploded. The fire brigade went up and evacuated the premises and surrounding premises. There was no one injured. They’re waiting now for the cylinders to cool down before checking the remaining cylinders.”

The incident may be investigated by the Health and Safety Authority (HSA).

“It doesn’t look like a criminal incident. No injuries reported. Gardaí from Mayfield attended,” added the Garda source.

A garda press office statement said: “Gardaí and fire emergency services are currently attending the scene of an industrial incident in Mayfield, Cork that occurred at approximately 9:40am this morning, Friday, September 30.

“There have been no injuries reported and the surrounding area has been evacuated. No further information is available at this time.”