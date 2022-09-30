Fri, 30 Sep, 2022 - 12:04

Emergency services attend explosion at Cork business park

The incident occurred this morning and was attended by the Fire Brigade and Gardaí.
Emergency services attend explosion at Cork business park

The incident occurred this morning and was attended by the Fire Brigade and Gardaí.

Eoin Kelleher

EMERGENCY services are currently attending the scene of a gas explosion in Mayfield.

The incident occurred this morning and was attended by the Fire Brigade and Gardaí.

A Garda source told the Echo that the alarm was raised shortly after 9.30am this morning, in relation to the explosion of a gas cylinder in Mayfield Business Park.

A few dozen businesses in the Park contacted Fire Control.

Read More

'Players embarrassed' by sideline actions, Cork referee calls for more respect

 “It was a gas cylinder that exploded. The fire brigade went up and evacuated the premises and surrounding premises. There was no one injured. They’re waiting now for the cylinders to cool down before checking the remaining cylinders.” 

The incident may be investigated by the Health and Safety Authority (HSA). 

“It doesn’t look like a criminal incident. No injuries reported. Gardaí from Mayfield attended,” added the Garda source.

A garda press office statement said: “Gardaí and fire emergency services are currently attending the scene of an industrial incident in Mayfield, Cork that occurred at approximately 9:40am this morning, Friday, September 30.

“There have been no injuries reported and the surrounding area has been evacuated. No further information is available at this time.”

More in this section

€700k of herbal cannabis seized and man arrested in 'intelligence-led' Garda and Revenue operation €700k of herbal cannabis seized and man arrested in 'intelligence-led' Garda and Revenue operation
judge gavel on a blue wooden background Court appearance for man in relation to dangerous driving incident
Tailbacks leading to Dunkettle Interchange as approach lane to remain closed in the coming days Tailbacks leading to Dunkettle Interchange as approach lane to remain closed in the coming days
corkemergency servicescork city firefire service
<p>An award-winning documentary centring on the life of an indigenous tribe in a remote part of the Amazon jungle and their concerns about climate change will be screened at the Gate Multiplex next week as part of the IndieCork film and music festival.</p>

Award-winning documentary showcasing the life of indigenous Amazon tribe to be screened as part of IndieCork festival 

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

St Patrick's College: Championing individuality and ASD students St Patrick's College: Championing individuality and ASD students
School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core School of 600+ points earners with wellbeing at its core
How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband How Siro's fibre to the home offers seamless, future-proofed broadband

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more