'Players embarrassed' by sideline actions, Cork referee calls for more respect

It is alleged that an assault on a respected referee took place following a GAA match. It is one of a number of incidents involving GAA match officials that have taken place across the country in recent weeks.
Speaking to, Cork GAA County Board referees administrator Niall Barrett said referees and officials are “not appreciated”.
“Society has changed,” he said. “Social media doesn’t help either. I believe that since Covid, things have changed. People have become a lot more serious.”
Mr Barrett said he has been assaulted on two occasions as a match official in the past few years, and claimed there are ongoing incidents of verbal and physical abuse towards referees in Co Cork that have not been reported.
Mr Barrett believes some parents can become overzealous on the sidelines, saying: “We all have dreams for our sons and daughters, but you can get involved for the wrong reasons.