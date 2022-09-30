'Players embarrassed' by sideline actions, Cork referee calls for more respect

A Cork referee has called for more respect for umpires, linesmen, and game officials in the wake of an incident in Wexford last weekend.

It is alleged that an assault on a respected referee took place following a GAA match. It is one of a number of incidents involving GAA match officials that have taken place across the country in recent weeks.

Speaking to The Echo, Cork GAA County Board referees administrator Niall Barrett said referees and officials are “not appreciated”.

“Society has changed,” he said. “Social media doesn’t help either. I believe that since Covid, things have changed. People have become a lot more serious.”

Mr Barrett said he has been assaulted on two occasions as a match official in the past few years, and claimed there are ongoing incidents of verbal and physical abuse towards referees in Co Cork that have not been reported.

Mr Barrett believes some parents can become overzealous on the sidelines, saying: “We all have dreams for our sons and daughters, but you can get involved for the wrong reasons.

“Some players are actually embarrassed by their own parents’ actions on the sidelines.”

“They’ve said it to me. Sport is supposed to be for enjoyment.”

Queried on how referees cope with the abuse hurled at them, Mr Barrett said: “I just ignore it as much as possible and concentrate as much as possible on the game. I was assaulted as an umpire just last year, and I was assaulted as a referee.”

Mr Barrett said his attitude is to pick himself up and get back out there straight away. The players are marvellous, it’s more of a problem that emanates from the sidelines, he said.

“I just ignore it, keep walking. Concentrate on your game.”

Some underage players can become frightened as well because the incidents mainly occur at juvenile level, he said.

“It must be a frightening experience for lads who just want to go out and play a match,” he said.

While Cork GAA has no specific workshop for referees to deal with abuse, it is an issue they deal with “amongst themselves”.

Mr Barrett said there is, on average, about one incident a month involving abuse against officials, but most go unreported. However, he said: “In the main, given the amount of games, they are run very well.”

Meanwhile, Cork GAA is currently running a recruitment drive for referees, and six recruits are due to receive training soon.

“It’s an amazing figure,” Mr Barrett said.