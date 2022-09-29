Popular Cork foodie to 'turn up the heat' in iconic city hotel kitchen

It's birthday time at The Imperial Hotel and the 'guest of honour' is sure to be the new executive head chef Ali Honour.

Ali, formerly of Ali’s Kitchen on Paul Street is well known for sating the hunger of Cork’s fine people for a number of years and is now bringing her culinary talents to the prestigious, iconic hotel just in time for Sketch’s first birthday.

This October The Imperial Hotel is marking one year since the launch of their vibrant cocktail hot spot Sketch, which was recently voted as one of the top cocktail bars in the city.

The venue faces onto the newly pedestrianised Pembroke Street, off the South Mall.

The award-winning luxury boutique hotel has also announced the appointment of their new Executive Head Chef, Ali Honour, is well known in Cork foodie circles and has created an exciting new brunch menu for Sketch.

The appointment of Ali Honour to the position of Executive Head Chef at Sketch and The Imperial Hotel is exciting news on the Cork food scene and represents a strategic new direction for the hotel.

Hotel general manager Bastien Peyraud, who took over the role two years ago, has put a strong focus on the hotel as a stand-alone dining and social destination that serves quality local, sustainable food.

“We want to become known for heartfelt food in the heart of the city and this is exactly what Ali creates, so we are very excited to announce her appointment. Our new food direction will include more homemade comfort foods packed with flavour, which modern diners crave when eating out, while still maintaining the style and sophistication you would expect from a luxury boutique hotel.”

A new brunch menu will launch in time for the one-year celebrations at Sketch. Jampacked with flavoursome treats.

The Imperial has also organised two fabulous, brunch events on the weekend of October 8 and 9 to showcase the new menu.

On October 8 from 12-4pm, Sketch will add live music to their Saturday brunch featuring Cork pop singer Aine Carroll who was a contestant on season 5 of The Voice UK.

A ‘Stretch at Sketch’ yoga brunch will take place on Sunday 9 at 11am. Tickets cost €59 and it includes an energising morning with a health shot from the Imperial's head chef Ali, a 45-minute yoga class with yogi Val from Soul Retreats Cork and after the workout guests will enjoy three courses of gorgeous fresh local produce from the new Brunch menu at Sketch (vegan and vegetarian catered for), and attendees will be given an energy ball to take home.

This event is suitable for all levels of experience, but you must bring your own mat.

Brunch with live music on Saturday or the Stretch at Sketch event can be booked online

Bastien said: “We are thrilled to celebrate a hugely successful first year and are excited to continue to elevate and innovate both our food and cocktail offering. I think the appointment of Ali to the Executive Head Chef role will bring a lot of passion, creativity, and flavour to the table.”

