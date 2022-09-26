Watch: Cork kids talk Budget 2023

AHEAD of Budget 2023, The Echo spoke to primary school children about how they would like the Government to spend next year’s money.

Through extensive research, after speaking with a number of pupils at Scoil Padre Pio in Churchfield, it became clear that the children wanted to see more heaters in their school, in order to survive the cold winter months and better wi-fi, as all young people will agree is a much sought after commodity.

Among the personal requests, were some insightful thoughts on how the country is run and what the people of Ireland, and of course Cork need.

Older people should get more money (because they need more heating) and the Government should build more houses for people (because insulation and energy costs are expensive).

Many of the children said a lot of money should be given to hospitals and nearly all the kids were very aware of long A&E wait times.

One pupil, clearly with his finger on the pulse, said investing in alternative fuel was imperative, (for environmental reasons) and a lot of the children said they would give money to charity if they were in Government.

Homeless people were another top-of-the-list topic that came up time and time again with the young minds very aware of the need for more shelters, additional housing, food and warm blankets for those in need.

While not many wanted the job of deciding how the money should be spent, the kids all agreed that schools and hospitals were deserving outlets for funding and hoped to see improved services for all in the coming years.

Eoin Garilao

“I’d give a lot of money to charity, to help the poor. It’s really important to spend money on hospitals for all the sick people and the kids, so they can get better quicker. I think parks and playgrounds are important as well. So that kids can play and they don’t have to stay inside and be bored and so they can meet their friends."

Eoin Garilao. Video/Pic: Larry Cummins

Alison McSweeney

"I think hospitals and A&E are really important, there are people waiting 26 hours on average waiting time. I also think they should spend loads of houses. Parks are really important because sometimes there are no places to go nearby and it is a way to get out of your estate and hang out with your friends and family in a nice place. I think there should be more blankets and hostels for the homeless."

Alison McSweeney. Video/Pic: Larry Cummins

Alannah Bullman

"They should spend money on schools and hospitals mostly. They should put more nurses and doctors on and they should pay them more as well. There are some kids who really need help and they are still waiting. In school, we have to buy new books and they cost money obviously if we had good internet we could use the tablets and save money on books."

Alannah Bullman. Video/Pic: Larry Cummins

Alex Kelleher

"Education, housing and alternative type of energy instead of coals and oils, like wind turbines and solar energy. There should be more research in alternative energy and investment in those forms of energy.

"It's important for environmental issues. I would also buy clothes and food for the homeless and also more shelters. I think we should have better internet and more laptops in schools."

Alex Kelleher. Video/Pic: Larry Cummins

Lexi Devlin

"I think they should buy more heaters for our school. During the winter, people have to bring extra jumpers because the windows are always open. It was too cold last year in our classroom we all had to wear our jackets inside because it was freezing. The internet could be better as well, it goes on and off."

Lexi Devlin. Video/Pic: Larry Cummins

Kate Whelan

"Hospitals need more doctors and nurses so people can get well quickly and schools need better internet. More houses should be built as well because they are expensive and they need electricity and insulation. Having smooth roads is important because you can puncture your tyre and that costs more money and there should be more bus lanes for people so you don’t get stuck in traffic."

Kate Whelton. Video/Pic: Larry Cummins

Zack Higgins

"I think it's important to spend money on mental health and homeless people. I'd get more doctors and nurses to get people into care quicker and I’d build a shelter for the homeless. I would also give money to charity. I would also give money to older people who need more heating in the cold winter months."

Zack Higgins. Video/Pic: Larry Cummins

Ethan Leahy

"There are loads of things you could spend money on. I would get better wifi for my school. I’d like to have loads of sports facilities in my school. I think it’s important to support charities as well and I’d spend a small bit on roads to make sure they are smooth and also airports should be given more money so there are no queues."