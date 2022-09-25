Sun, 25 Sep, 2022 - 12:08

Gardaí making enquiries regarding blaze at site of former Good Shepherd Convent in Cork City

Crews from Cork Fire Brigade battle a fire at the former Good Shepherd Magdalene Laundry in Sunday's Well, Cork. The blaze is understood to have begun shortly before 4am on Sunday morning. This was at least the third such fire at the derelict premises, which is a listed building. Photo: Donal O'Keeffe. 

GARDAÍ are investigating the circumstances behind a fire at a building on the site of the former Good Shepherd Convent in the Sunday's Well area of Cork City.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning.

A Garda spokesperson told The Echo this morning: "Gardaí and fire services were alerted to a fire at a premises in Sunday’s Well in Cork in the early hours of this morning.

"No injuries have been reported.

"Enquiries ongoing."

Completed in 1881, the building operated as a Magdalene laundry, a mother and baby home, and an orphanage for 103 years. 

The Good Shepherd laundry was the home of Little Nellie of Holy God, Cork’s unofficial patron saint. Ellen Organ was five years old when she died in 1908. Her short life was marked by ill health and extreme religious devotion.

It is understood there has been substantial damage to the roof of the building

A number of units from Cork City Fire Brigade attended the incident. 

Two units of Cork City Fire Brigade are still at the scene although the blaze is now under control.

