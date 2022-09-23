Cork celebrates Culture Night in style with a host of events

THE streets of Cork were alive last night with Culture Night enthusiasts taking part in the hugely popular annual celebration of the arts.
Last year, more than 1.1m people engaged with Culture Night, and this enthusiasm looks to have been repeated this year, with doors opened late at cultural venues across the country.
In Cork City, locations included the Everyman, Callanan’s Bar, Tramore Valley Park, Cork City Hall, Cork Opera House, Elizabeth Fort, and The Glucksman.
Activities such as pantos and walking tours took place across the city last night, as well as musical performances, dance performances, film screenings, and much more.
Performers from Joan Denise Moriarty School of Dance performed a dance inspired by climate change broken down into dances representing water, air, fire and earth.
Free Mason Robin Newenham giving a tour of the Cork Masonic Lodge, a family arts and crafts event was held at The Glucksman, and Fionula Linehan from this year's Everyman Panto read to children at a storytelling event in the Everyman Theatre.
Meanwhile, University College Cork (UCC) launched the first Arts and Cultural Plan in its history.
Notable UCC alumni in the arts and cultural community include Fiona Shaw, Graham Norton & Siobhan McSweeney and UCC's four-year arts and culture plan will work to
harness the artistic and creative talent at the university.