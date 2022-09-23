Cork celebrates Culture Night in style with a host of events

THE streets of Cork were alive last night with Culture Night enthusiasts taking part in the hugely popular annual celebration of the arts.

Culture Night, organised by the Arts Council, is a national moment celebrating culture and creativity.

It is delivered nationwide across cities, towns, villages, and rural locations, as well as online.

Philip Guiton, and Tom Bouttaz, Gypsy guitars, pictured in Shandon, at Cork City Culture Night.Picture: Michael O'Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

Felix Williamson Sinalo from Mahon enjoying a family arts and crafts event at The Glucksman Gallery for Cork City Culture Night presented by Cork City Council. Photo Darragh Kane

Last year, more than 1.1m people engaged with Culture Night, and this enthusiasm looks to have been repeated this year, with doors opened late at cultural venues across the country.

Performer Bill Irwin of Circus Factory, and Deputy Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr Damian Boylan, pictured in Shandon with Michalle Carew, Arts Officer, Cork City Council, Fearghal Reidy, Cork City Council; Ryan Mar, Circus Factory, Laurie Uprichard, Executive Artistic Director, Dance Cork, Firkin Crane; Ann Doherty, CE of Cork City Council; Mike Larkin, Cork City Council; Shauna Davitt, Circus Factory, and Adrienne Rodgers, Cork City Council, for Cork City Culture Night. Picture: Michael O'Sullivan /OSM PHOTO

In Cork City, locations included the Everyman, Callanan’s Bar, Tramore Valley Park, Cork City Hall, Cork Opera House, Elizabeth Fort, and The Glucksman.

Bella Ryan reading to Maebh Galen, Minna Galen and Clara Uhl at My Favourite Picture Book at Civic Trust House for Cork City Culture Night presented by Cork City Council.

Activities such as pantos and walking tours took place across the city last night, as well as musical performances, dance performances, film screenings, and much more.

Performers from Joan Denise Moriarty School of Dance performed a dance inspired by climate change broken down into dances representing water, air, fire and earth.

Juliette Creedon, Water; Lucy O'Callaghan, Fire; Katie Cunningham, Mother Nature, Emma Gibbons, Air and Emily O'Flynn, Earth, performers from Joan Denise Moriarty School of Dance.

Free Mason Robin Newenham giving a tour of the Cork Masonic Lodge, a family arts and crafts event was held at The Glucksman, and Fionula Linehan from this year's Everyman Panto read to children at a storytelling event in the Everyman Theatre.

Brothers Conor, Aiden and Alec Luttrell enjoy a pizza during Culture Night events at the Community Park in Carrigaline, Co. Cork.- Picture David Creedon

Meanwhile, University College Cork (UCC) launched the first Arts and Cultural Plan in its history.

Notable UCC alumni in the arts and cultural community include Fiona Shaw, Graham Norton & Siobhan McSweeney and UCC's four-year arts and culture plan will work to

harness the artistic and creative talent at the university.