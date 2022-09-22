All Cork city playgrounds to get inclusive communication boards

SINN Féin politicians in Cork have welcomed the news that all Cork city playgrounds are to have inclusive communication boards by the end of 2023.

This announcement comes in response to a motion proposed by Cllrs Mick Nugent and Kenneth Collins to Cork City Council.

Sinn Féin TD for Cork North Central Thomas Gould said that it is “really big” news for children and their parents.

“Not only will it send a clear message of inclusivity in our parks but these boards can open up parks to parents who could never bring their children before.

“We need to be doing everything we can to make sure that playgrounds are fun and accessible places for everyone who wants to use them.

“I would hope that, in supporting this initiative, the government will provide the necessary funding and consider additional funding for accessible equipment right across Cork,” he said.

Cork City North West councillor, Mick Nugent, said: “This is a huge step forward for Cork parks.

I would hope that, as we progress talks about the North West Regional Park, we will see that develop as a beacon of inclusivity in Cork city. For children and their families, there are enough barriers.

“It is really welcome that Council are removing some of these with initiatives like these communication boards.”

His ward colleague, Cllr Kenneth Collins said that a parent initially contacted Sinn Féin about the idea after he had seen it in another city.

“He described how his whole family’s experience of the playground had changed because of one of these boards.

“It gave his son a voice to tell them what he enjoyed, and didn’t enjoy, about the playground. I am delighted that hopefully, this will now give a voice to children right across Cork city because every child deserves the chance to play,” he said.