Dripsey garden centre to reopen this autumn

The long-awaited re-opening of the garden centre in Dripsey has been announced.

New owners, Galway-based McD's Garden and Home are to open the centre in October.

The garden centre is located at the former much-loved Griffin's Garden Centre in Dripsey.

In March 2021, Margaret Griffin announced that she was stepping back from the business after 35 years.

The garden centre was renowned across the city and county, attracting people of all ages to its garden centre, restaurant and, during the festive season, to visit Santa's grotto, and news of its closure was met with disappointment.

McD's Garden and Home said that the new store will open in Dripsey in October.

McD’s already has two stores in Galway, McD’s at the Green Loughrea which opened in 2009, and its store in Galway city, McD’s at Galway Crystal which opened in 2020.

The centre will be open seven days a week from 9.30am until 6pm.