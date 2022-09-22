Thu, 22 Sep, 2022 - 08:39

UCC health research conference a first

These insights provide a launch pad for further research and innovation, giving the means to improve people’s lives both in health and disease.
The discussion will include experts from UCC’s College of Medicine and its six schools: Medicine, nursing and midwifery, pharmacy, public health, clinical therapies, dentistry, and the affiliated university hospitals. 

University College Cork is hosting its inaugural medicine-and-health-research conference today, from 9am to 4.20pm at Devere Hall.

The conference theme is ‘From Molecules to People’ and will showcase the world-class research undertaken in the College of Medicine and Health, including new insights into the bacteria that live within our gut, new methods for delivery of important molecules, such as RNA, new ways of understanding childhood diseases, and how we can improve health and wellbeing in healthcare settings.

Professor Liam Fanning, immunovirology, UCC, said he is proud to open this inaugural research conference on behalf of the College of Medicine and Health. He will welcome five speakers from the university who are driving breakthroughs in research. The conference will showcase the world-class research performed within the college by undergraduate and postgraduate students, in addition to senior researchers.

Professor Helen Whelton, head of the College of Medicine and Health, said: “This research conference is important, as it shows the value of scientific research and the benefits of funding the creation of new knowledge. The research presented at this conference addresses important societal questions about our current and future health.”

Experts from UCC’s Research Centres of APC Microbiome Ireland and INFANT will also be in attendance.

