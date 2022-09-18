Sun, 18 Sep, 2022 - 15:15

Pictures: Thousands take part in The Echo Women's Mini Marathon

WINNING SMILES... Participants at the start of The Echo Women's Mini-Marathon on Sunday 18th September 2022. Pic: Larry Cummins

Echo reporter

Group from Adobe pictured before the 41st Cork Echo Women's Mini Marathon 2022. Photo: Larry Cummins
Thousands took to the streets of Cork for The Echo Women’s Mini-Marathon today.

Lisa French With children Lucy, Clara Milner and Sarah French, pictured before the 41st Cork Echo Women's Mini Marathon 2022. They are running the Marathon for Barnardos. Photo: Larry Cummins
The 41st Echo Women’s Mini-Marathon kicked off at 1pm from Centre Park Road.

Start Line of the 41st Cork Echo Women's Mini Marathon 2022. Photo: Larry Cummins
Thousands of inspiring women took part and are expected to raise around €1.5 million for deserving charities.

Marion Murphy pictured before the 41st Cork Echo Women's Mini Marathon 2022. Marion is completing the Marathon for Marymount University Hospital and Hospice. Photo: Larry Cummins
The Echo Women's Mini Marathon 2022 distance is 6k which people ran, jogged, walked and rolled.

Race winner Sinead O'Connor of Leevale AC who set a new course record in The Echo Women's Mini-Marathon on Sundy 18th September 2022. Pic: Larry Cummins
If you can’t complete your 6K on race day, September 18, you can still do it any time from September 16 – September 27.

Ballincollig runners including the legend Mary Sweeney at the start of The Echo Women's Mini-Marathon on Sunday 18th September 2022. Pic: Larry Cummins
Leevale athlete Sinead O'Connor won the event in a time of 20 minutes and 33 seconds.

Staff from Brown Thomas Cork raising funds for Cork ARC Cancer Support House at the start of The Echo Women's Mini-Marathon on Sunday 18th September 2022. Pic: Larry Cummins
Lizzie Lee came second in 20:41 and Hannah Steeds came third in 21:03.

Sisters Rosaleen McKeown and Lizzie Lee of Leevale AC at the start of The Echo Women's Mini-Marathon on Sunday 18th September 2022. Pic: Larry Cummins
