Pictures: Thousands take part in The Echo Women's Mini Marathon

Thousands took to the streets of Cork for The Echo Women’s Mini-Marathon today.
The 41st Echo Women’s Mini-Marathon kicked off at 1pm from Centre Park Road.
Thousands of inspiring women took part and are expected to raise around €1.5 million for deserving charities.
The Echo Women's Mini Marathon 2022 distance is 6k which people ran, jogged, walked and rolled.
If you can’t complete your 6K on race day, September 18, you can still do it any time from September 16 – September 27.
Leevale athlete Sinead O'Connor won the event in a time of 20 minutes and 33 seconds.
Lizzie Lee came second in 20:41 and Hannah Steeds came third in 21:03.