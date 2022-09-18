WATCH: The Echo Women's mini marathon is back

Leevale athlete Sinéad O'Connor has won The Echo Women's Mini Marathon.
Here she is crossing the finish line.
Thousands of runners took part.
Some of the runners told us why they were participating:
