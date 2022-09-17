'It's so easy to do, and it can save lives': Echo mini marathon participants all set! 

There’s just one day to go until thousands take to the streets of Cork for The Echo Women’s Mini-Marathon, and it’s not too late to be one of them.

While online registration for the mini-marathon event has now closed, there’s still a chance to get involved if you missed the deadline.

Register on the day

Cork Athletics will be taking in person registrations at their race office outside Goldbergs on Victoria Road from 10am Sunday, for any last minute participants looking to walk or run the 6km course, and raise some much needed funds for charities in Cork and beyond.

The registration fee is €20, and on the day registrations for the mini-marathon will be cash only, there are no credit card facilities available.

The 41st Echo Women’s Mini-Marathon kicks off at 1pm on Sunday 18 September from Centre Park Road, with thousands of inspiring women expected to raise around €1.5 million for deserving charities.

For those who do not have time to fundraise for a chosen charity, there is no obligation to do so to register.

Marion Bonten is an Erasmus student from Belgium, who is in UCC this semester studying English Literature.

Having lost her brother to cancer five years ago, she is running the Echo Women’s Mini-Marathon to raise money for the Irish Cancer Society and the Make a Wish Foundation.

“I've raised a bit of money, and I was hoping to just encourage people to participate and to give money to these charities too, because it's so easy to do, and it can save lives,” she said.

“I think that this is something that we could do to help other people.

"I've been through this, I lost my brother. I'm running to help other families to not have to go through such a loss.

"I think if it can just help people, we have to do it. It's a great thing to do,” she added.

Taking part to help a group who have helped her family

Marie Spriggs Campion is from Kilkenny and living in Waterford, but heard about the mini-marathon from her Corkonian husband Keith. She has decided to give it a go to raise money for Our New Ears (ONE), a voluntary group run by parents of deaf and hard of hearing children.

The group of parents are dedicated to advocating for a gold standard care for deaf/hard of hearing children in Ireland, including the use of technology to provide a new listening experience such as bone anchored hearing aids or cochlear implants.

Marie’s son Jake was born profoundly deaf, and she regularly participates in running/walking events to support the charity that has made such a huge difference in his life. As it’s Jake’s 11th birthday this week, she said it makes tomorrow’s event in Cork “extra special”.

“We’ve run a few mini-marathons over the years for charity, and to make people aware of deafness and people’s hearing difficulties, especially children.

"We always support the charity Our New Ears, because they’ve been great to us over the years with Jake,” she said.

'Go for it'

Marie’s advice to anyone on the fence about joining the mini-marathon on Sunday is to just “go for it”.

“It’s a fantastic, lovely feeling when you get to the finish line, rain or shine, emotionally you feel that you did it for something,” she said.

“I would say just go for it, I’ve never done this one before, I only signed up on Monday too, but the excitement of these events is just great, so go for it,” she added.

