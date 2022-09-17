Bank of Ireland to open six Cork branches on Saturdays in October

Six Bank of Ireland branches in Cork will be opening on Saturdays in October, to support customers moving from Ulster Bank and KBC.

Bank of Ireland have announced that it will be opening 61 branches across the country for four Saturdays in October (October 1st to October 22nd) to further support customers moving current accounts.

Chosen branches will be open from 10am to 2pm on the first four Saturdays of October, including six locations in Cork.

These are the Bank of Ireland branches in Douglas Shopping Centre, on Patrick’s Street, in Blackpool Shopping Centre, in Wilton Shopping Centre, in Midleton, and in Mallow.

Bank of Ireland advisors will be on hand in the six branches to provide information on moving accounts and support customers in the account opening process.

Customers who are ready to move their account can do so on the day and will need to provide at least one form of photo ID and one form of proof of address.

Susan Russell, Director, Retail Ireland, Bank of Ireland said that the bank has implemented a range of measures to support customers moving accounts, and already in the first six months of 2022 it has opened more current accounts than in the whole of 2021.

“Now, as many Ulster Bank customers reach the end of their six month notice period to close their account, we are further ramping up supports for customers who wish to open a current account,” she said.

“We appreciate some people may want face to face support and may not have the chance to visit a branch during the week. By opening 61 of our branches for four consecutive Saturdays in October customers can get advice in person or open an account with us there and then,” she added.

Bank of Ireland has invested €1 million to open branches on Saturdays in October, and follows the introduction in recent weeks of the Bank’s Multi-Product Application form, allowing customers to open a new current account and apply for credit cards and overdrafts in one online application.

The Bank of Ireland branches that will open on Saturdays were selected using a number of criteria including footfall to the branch and proximity to an Ulster Bank branch.