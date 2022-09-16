Fri, 16 Sep, 2022 - 11:25

WATCH: Cork firefighters hauling vintage firetruck around city centre to raise funds for Mercy Hospital

A group of Probationer Firefighters are hauling a vintage fire truck over 3km through Cork city today, to raise much needed funds for the Mercy Hospital Heroes campaign.
Probationary firefighters with Cork City Fire Brigade, pictured before departing around Cork city with a vintage fire truck in tow to raise funds for the Mercy Hospital Heroes campaign.

Ellen O'Regan

A group of Probationer Firefighters are hauling a vintage fire truck over 3km through Cork city today, to raise much needed funds for the Mercy Hospital Heroes campaign.

It isn’t hard to miss the 18 newly recruited Probationary Firefighters from Cork City Fire Brigade in the city today, as the are pushing and pulling a vintage Fire Appliance, otherwise known as an Engine or Truck, around the city centre.

The new recruits will be hauling the firetruck some 3.2km down Oliver Plunkett Street, through the city, to the Mercy Hospital at Henry Street, between 10am and 3pm today.

The feat of sheer muscle power is all in aid of the Mercy Hospital, in particular the Mercy Hospital Heroes campaign, which helps support health services for kids and teens in Cork.

The Cork firefighters have already raised close to €2,500 for the Mercy’s Paediatric Oncology Outreach Nursing Service. This is the only service of its kind in Ireland, and allows children and teens who are suffering from cancer to be treated in their own homes.

The service is funded by donations from the public, and covers a large geographical area from Youghal to Bantry and Mitchelstown to Kinsale, as well as surrounding counties.

All funds raised by Cork City Fire Brigade will go straight to the Mercy Heroes cause, and the public can donate through the iDonate fundraiser page, or by donating cash to collection buckets if you catch the firefighting crew in action around the city today.

