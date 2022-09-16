Fri, 16 Sep, 2022 - 10:56

Several Ryanair flights through Cork Airport cancelled due to strike

Several Ryanair flights to and from Cork Airport today have been cancelled, due to an all-out one day strike by French air traffic controllers that is disrupting 80,000 Ryanair passengers.
Several Ryanair flights through Cork Airport cancelled due to strike

Ryanair has been forced to cancel a total of 420 flights today, mainly overflying France, as a result of a strike by French Air Traffic Control (ATC). Picture David Creedon

Ellen O'Regan

Several Ryanair flights to and from Cork Airport today have been cancelled, due to an all-out one day strike by French air traffic controllers that is disrupting 80,000 Ryanair passengers.

Ryanair has been forced to cancel a total of 420 flights today, mainly overflying France, as a result of a strike by French Air Traffic Control (ATC).

Three flights from Cork Airport have so far been cancelled, including an early morning 8:40am flight to Malaga, and two flights later today to Carcassonne at 14:40 and to Reus Salou at 16:40.

Two flights that were due to arrive into Cork Airport later this evening have also been cancelled, the Carcassonne flight that was due to arrive in at 19:15, and a flight from Reus Salou scheduled to arrive in Cork at 21:45.

There were also delays to outgoing and incoming flights to Paris this morning, and further delays to flights scheduled between Faro and Palma in the afternoon.

Ryanair Ops Director, Neal McMahon said that the strike is “inexplicable”.

“Ryanair is once again calling for immediate EU action to prevent these ATC strikes disrupting the travel plans of thousands of European citizens/visitors,” he said.

“It is inexcusable that passengers who are not even flying to/from France are disrupted because they overfly French Airspace at a time when French laws protect French domestic flights. It is time that the EU step in and protect overflights so that European passengers are not repeatedly held to ransom by a tiny French ATC union,” he added.

Ryanair has called for French overflights to be protected by minimum service laws, and for Europe’s other ATC’s to be able to manage overflights over France while French ATC unions strike.

Ryanair has also proposed that French ATC be required to engage in binding arbitration instead of strikes.

All 80,000 affected Ryanair customers have been notified this morning and advised of their options via email/SMS.

Ryanair has “sincerely” apologised to customers for the disruptions caused by the strike.

Read More

Pictures: 52 nurses graduate from CUH, 'ready for anything'

More in this section

RNLI rescue sailor off West Cork coast on 30ft yacht RNLI rescue sailor off West Cork coast on 30ft yacht
Cork boy who was laid to rest in honorary Garda uniform to be celebrated by Little Blue Heroes fundraiser Cork boy who was laid to rest in honorary Garda uniform to be celebrated by Little Blue Heroes fundraiser
Purchase of property for mental health services in Midleton 'imminent' Purchase of property for mental health services in Midleton 'imminent'
ryanaircork airportflightscancelledstrike
Christy Moore LATM Photo by Ray Keogh

Christy Moore gig in aid of Cork Life Centre sold out in minutes

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect Budget 2023 – Predictions and what to expect
Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off Blackpool store offers top-quality furniture with discounts of up to 90% off
CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment CUH Charity: Making a world of difference for patients, frontline workers and the environment

Latest

Echo 130Echo 130

National News

EL_music

Podcast: 1000 Cork songs 
Singer/songwriter Jimmy Crowley talks to John Dolan

Listen Here

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more