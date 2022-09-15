Call to restore indoor bike parking in city centre

Cork Cycling Campaign are calling out for indoor bike parking in the city centre to be restored, as spaces in North Main Street Shopping Centre lost to a Covid-19 Vaccination Centre have yet to be replaced.

In 2020, eight indoor bike parking spaces were removed from North Main Street Street Shopping centre to make way for a vaccination centre, which has since closed.

Cork Cycling Campaign has urged the city council to reinstate indoor parking in the city “as soon as possible”.

While there are currently bike lockers available to rent from a private company at Cork Kent Station, there is currently no publicly provided indoor bike parking in the city.

David Teixeira-Lynch, a member of Cork Cycling Campaign, said:

“Parking for eight bicycles [at North Main Street Shopping centre] was removed with no notice and not replaced at an alternative location after a short stint,” he said.

In a query to Cork City Council, Green Party Councillor Colette Finn asked whether there was a timeline for when indoor parking removed in December 2020 would be replaced.

Adrienne Rodgers, director of services with responsibility for community, culture & placemaking in Cork City Council, said they have been exploring alternative locations to reinstall indoor bicycle parking since it was removed to make way for the vaccination centre.