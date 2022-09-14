Phase two of Marina Park to commence

THE next phase of major developments at the Marina Park and Promenade is set to get underway shortly.

Cork City Council has this week agreed to proceed with Phase 2 of the development of the Marina Park, as well as the proposed development of the Marina Road/Promenade, following the conclusion of public consultation on the adjacent projects.

The development of Marina Park has been a “long-term ambition” of Cork City Council, with a masterplan adopted in 2013 to “transform the existing landscape into an iconic park landscape”.

The now-approved Phase 2 is the final stage in the development of the park which will span 79 acres when completed.

This stage of development will extend from The Atlantic Pond to Church Avenue, and will accommodate picnic areas, adventure play areas, new paths, a preserved marshland zone and the restoration of several architectural heritage sites.

The Atlantic Pond will see major changes to existing concrete edging, replaced with a selection of hard and soft landscapes, improved seating provision, and replacement of the existing concrete bridge.

A new heritage trail will highlight the unique history of the marina including such structures as Barrington’s Folly, the slipway, boat house and the old quay wall, while ecologically managed meadows, woodlands and marsh areas will promote and increase the biodiversity of the area.

Amendments

The Council has made several amendments to Phase 2 plans as a result of public submissions, such as the inclusion of age-friendly and disability-friendly seating, adequate bicycle parking, and water stations throughout the park.

Amendments also include a full survey of all trees affected by the park design to be completed ahead of any removal of vegetation, a construction management plan to minimise ecological impacts, and a planting scheme that adheres to best practice in relation to the planting of native Irish species.

Cork City Council is also moving ahead with the development of the Marina Promenade, which stretches 1.8km from the junction with Centre Park Road to Blackrock Village.

It is hoped the promenade will “provide significantly improved infrastructure for cyclists and pedestrians along the Marina and improve its commuter, recreation and amenity value”.

The proposed scheme will redesign the existing promenade, making it car free from Centre Park Road to Church Avenue, providing a high-quality shared surface for pedestrians and cyclists.

New seating areas, plazas, and balconies will be provided at intervals along the promenade, as well as new pedestrian and cyclist access points to the Marina Park, Atlantic Pond and Cork City to Passage West Greenway.

A large number of public submissions to the Promenade project were concerned with its effect on the day-to-day running of local rowing clubs and rowing events.

The Council said that the facilitation and promotion of rowing and rowing events is “one of the key considerations of the proposed works” and that the design team “will continue to work with the rowing clubs” to ensure that adequate space is provided for rowing events and safe day to day operation.