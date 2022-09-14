Cork Airport fire and police recruits make the grade

SIX new airport fire and police recruits have been honoured at a passing out ceremony after completing their training with flying colours.

Following an intensive two-month training programme, the “Class of 2022” were awarded certificates including Shannon Duke, Nicole Maher, Mary McCarthy, David Northridge, Ben O’Connor, and Simon Stokes.

They were joined by family and friends at the ceremony last weekend.

The new recruits have been undergoing a comprehensive in-house training programme comprising instruction and certification on airport and aviation firefighting, emergency first response, airside and airfield driving, radio communications, aerodrome topography studies and breathing apparatus certification.

The course was delivered by Cork Airport Aerodrome Fire Officer, Trevor Healy and Station Officer, Ciaran Walsh.

Speaking at the special event to mark the appointment of the new recruits, Head of Security, Police and Fire at Cork Airport, Con Dooney said:

“I am very pleased to welcome our new recruits to the Airport Police and Fire Service team at Cork Airport and I congratulate each of them on completing the very thorough and challenging training course.

“Cork Airport is committed to upholding the very highest of international standards in aviation fire safety and security and the appointment of these recruits demonstrates our commitment to that.

“I would also like to thank the Aerodrome Fire Officer, Trevor Healy and Station Officer, Ciaran Walsh for developing and delivering a superb training course.”

Acting Managing Director at Cork Airport, Roy O’Driscoll extended his congratulations to the team.

“On behalf of all the team at Cork Airport, I would like to congratulate our new Airport Police & Fire Service recruits on their appointment, and I wish them well in their respective careers,” he said.

“Cork Airport has invested heavily in improving our safety and security infrastructure in the past number of years and the recruitment of additional Airport Police & Fire Service personnel supplements that investment.”