Cork Airport achieves 56% reduction in carbon emissions in 10 years

CORK Airport has reduced its carbon emissions by more than half in the decade from 2009 to 2019, marking a saving of almost €4m in energy costs.

It follows a long-standing partnership with Cork headquartered company, ActionZero — a climate technology company dedicated to decarbonising commercial businesses and industry.

The partnership has achieved a cumulative energy cost saving of approximately €3.9m and reduced the airport’s carbon emissions by 56% versus 2009 emissions, or 4,003 metric tonnes, which equates to taking more than 800 cars off the road for a year.

Cork Airport has also successfully achieved ‘Reduction’ status as part of the Airport Carbon Accreditation programme every year since 2011 and is working towards net-zero emissions.

This year, Cork Airport was ranked as the best performing commercial state body in Ireland for energy savings by the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland.

“We’re fully committed to reducing our carbon footprint and our impact on the environment,” acting managing director at Cork Airport, Roy O’Driscoll, said.

“We’re delighted to work with ActionZero (formerly Energy Services) to achieve our 2030 energy reduction targets as set out by the Climate Action Plan. Together, I am confident that we can reduce our greenhouse gas emissions by 50% compared to 2018.”

CEO of ActionZero, Denis Collins, said the company, which was formed in 2021 following the merger of Energy Services and Straightline Energy Solutions, is “looking forward to continuing to work with Cork Airport as it moves towards a future free from greenhouse gas emissions”.

“Cork Airport shares our passion for combining commercial opportunity and social good.

“Not only has the facility saved almost €4m in energy costs, it has successfully reduced its carbon emissions by 56%,” he added.

Cork Airport, with the support of ActionZero, has developed a comprehensive Carbon Management Plan that promotes energy efficiency throughout the campus and supports other scheduled energy reduction, water conservation and waste reduction initiatives.