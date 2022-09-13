Port of Cork, EIH2 and Port of Amsterdam sign memorandum of understanding

Key stakeholders from the wind sector in Ireland and The Netherlands have come together this week, as a memorandum of understanding has been signed between Ireland’s first green hydrogen company, EIH2, the Port of Cork and the Port of Amsterdam.

This partnership will help to enable the establishment of a supply chain for green hydrogen between Ireland and Europe via the port of Amsterdam.

It will also enable Ireland to maximise its use of offshore wind as a source of energy, by providing an alternative route to market for such renewable electricity.

Earlier this year, the Government identified an additional 2GW of offshore wind to be used for green hydrogen production and this partnership provides the route to market that is needed for Ireland to become a net exporter of energy over time.

The event forms part of a major offshore wind mission organised by the Netherlands Embassy in Ireland, running until tomorrow in Cork. The purpose of the mission is to increase collaboration on the energy transition between Ireland and The Netherlands at a national level and business to business.

Rob Jetten, Minister for Climate and Energy Policy of The Netherlands and Ossian Smyth, Minister of State with Responsibility for Public Procurement, eGovernment and Circular Economy in Cork City Hall for the MOU signing between Port of Amsterdam, Port of Cork and EIH2, as part of the Dutch delegation’s Offshore Wind Trade Mission, to Ireland 11-14 September. Photo Darragh Kane

The signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding was attended by the Dutch Minister for Climate and Energy Policy, Mr Rob Jetten, and the Irish Minister of State for Public Procurement, eGovernment and Circular Economy, Mr Ossian Smyth, as official witnesses to the agreement.

Also represented were Lord Mayor Cork City, Cllr Deirdre Forde and Deputy Lord Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Anthony Barry.

Pearse Flynn, EIH2’s founder said: “Our goal at EIH2 is to help both Ireland and Europe achieve their ambitious energy targets.

"This partnership is the beginning of a supply chain for green hydrogen from Ireland where there is a lot of wind but not a lot of hydrogen demand to Europe where the situation is reversed.”

Conor Mowlds, Chief Commercial Officer of the Port of Cork Company said: “At the Port of Cork Company, we see significant opportunities for Cork Harbour to become a hub for renewable energy, which will benefit the environment, local businesses and create employment in the region. We hope to utilise our facilities at this strategic location, working together with like-minded partners to support the development of renewable energy opportunities.”

Ireland and the Netherlands have traditionally enjoyed strong and historic trade relations and both countries have placed strategic priority on the development of production capacity and international distribution of green hydrogen.

Gert-Jan Nieuwenhuizen, Director Business Development Cargo of Port of Amsterdam said: “Port of Amsterdam is very pleased with the signing of this MoU with such valuable partners. It underlines both the strong ties between Ireland and our port and the increasing importance of green hydrogen."