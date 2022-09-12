Mon, 12 Sep, 2022 - 15:13

More than 550 admitted patients waiting for beds, with CUH one of worst affected hospitals

556 admitted patients are waiting for beds at hospitals around the country
Cork University Hospital had the third highest number of admitted patients waiting for beds at 53. Pic; Larry Cummins

Echo reporter

More than 550 admitted patients were waiting for beds at hospitals around the country this morning with Cork University Hospital one of the facilities worst affected.

According to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO), 556 admitted patients were waiting for beds this morning.

Of these, 477 patients were waiting in emergency departments, while 79 were in wards elsewhere in hospitals.

University Hospital Limerick was worst affected with 60 admitted patients waiting for beds.

It was followed by University Hospital Galway where 54 admitted patients were waiting.

Cork University Hospital had the third highest number of admitted patients waiting for beds at 53.

Elsewhere in Cork, 12 admitted patients were waiting for beds at the Mercy University Hospital, bringing the number of patients in Cork waiting for beds to 65.

People reminded to be mindful for vulnerable ahead of winter flu season

