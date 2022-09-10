People reminded to be mindful for vulnerable ahead of winter flu season

A consultant geriatrician at Cork University Hospital (CUH) has reminded people to be mindful of vulnerable people as we head into the winter season and to get their Covid-19 booster vaccine when eligible.

HSE Clinical Advisor and Group Lead Older Persons Services and Geriatrician SI in Trauma and Orthopaedic at CUH Dr Emer Ahern said preparations are underway for a flu season and what she said will likely be another Covid surge.

“The most important thing is that the system is in 'prepared mode' for that all the time but the key intervention at the moment for people going into the winter season is to avail of Covid booster vaccines as they become available.

“Even though people would perceive that it’s [Covid-19] not as serious as it was, there are still people who are at risk.

"The reason people perceive it’s not as serious is because of the widespread vaccination campaign so it’s really important to continue with the vaccination and, as always, vaccinate against the flu as well.”

Dr Ahern said that people taking that intervention will help to prevent subsequent pressures on the health system in relation to the flu and Covid-19.

At a recent meeting of the Irish Hospital Consultants Association (IHCA), Vice President Professor Robert Landers said that they are “very concerned” about the forthcoming winter.

“We’re coming off the back of a summer where we’ve seen record numbers of people on trolleys,” he said, raising concerns about the resurgence of Covid combined with traditional flu.

“Our worries about the flu season, in particular, are that base-level immunity isn't there in the population as a result of Covid restrictions over the last number of years.

“I think Australia has seen a particularly severe flu season this year and traditionally we tend to follow the Australian pattern, we head into winter as they come out of their winter, so we are very concerned.

“The bed capacity isn't in the system to cope with any kind of a surge and again it comes back to that same point, we don't have the beds or the consultants on the ground to treat people,” he said.