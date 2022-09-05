Community groups feature as part of Learning Expo on Cork's northside

AN event in Knocknaheeny has put a spotlight on the learning opportunities available in the locality, from college courses to community initiatives.

The Knocknaheeny Learning Expo took place outside Hollyhill Library and featured community organisations including Niche, Foróige, and Cork City Partnership.

Local talent added a splash of colour to the event, with young musicians from the Kabin Studio on hand to entertain guests.

Representatives from UCC and MTU offered information for potential students.

Pictured Sophie McCarthy, Darren Stewart aka MC Tiny and Cara Cullen, performers at The Kabin Studio, Cork. Picture: Alison Miles /OSM PHOTO

They were joined by many of Cork’s further education colleges who shared information and answered questions on courses available throughout autumn and beyond.

Deputy Lord Mayor Tony Fitzgerald explained the motivation behind the event.

“We’re encouraging the people of Knocknaheeny to explore some of the learning opportunities on their doorstep and beyond,” he said.

“We want people to realise that learning is not just something that you do in school.”

Pictured Damian Butler and Natasha Dromey, UCC with the Deputy Lord Mayor of Cork, Cllr. Tony Fitzgerald. Picture: Alison Miles /OSM PHOTO

He described the many forms education can take: “It’s a lifelong and life-wide journey that can take place in homes, workplaces and communities like Knocknaheeney.

“Learning Neighbourhoods recognise learning is a key component to building healthy and resilient communities,” he said.

The area is no stranger to further education and plays a key role in the Learning Neighbourhoods programme.

Knocknaheeney is one of six Learning Neighbourhoods active in Cork City, along with Togher, Mayfield, Ballyphehane, The Glen, and South Parish.

Pictured are Knocknaheeny Learning Neighbourhood 4 committee members Deirdre O'Regan, Knocknaheeny Learning Neighbourhoods; Noreen O'Regan, Cork City Partnership; Norma Browne, Cork Learning Neighbourhoods Coordinator and Elizabeth McNamara, Hollyhill Library. Picture: Alison Miles /OSM PHOTO

The initiative aims to maintain a culture of lifelong learning in Cork City’s neighbourhoods.

Its programme steering group was made possible with collaboration between Cork City Council, UCC, and Cork Education and Training Board.

The organisations work in tandem with residents in each area to promote and develop active local lifelong learning opportunities.