Irish Distillers announce €250 million investment plan for new distillery in Midleton 

Irish Distillers has today announced it plans to invest €250 million in building a new distillery in Midleton in order to meet demand and ensure the future production capacity for its portfolio of Irish whiskeys globally.

The proposed new distillery will be situated on a 55-acre site adjacent and connected to the world-famous Midleton Distillery.

The company said that subject to a successful planning application and meeting all licensing requirements, the new distillery will distill pot still and grain whiskey with grain intake, brewing, fermentation, and distillation facilities incorporated into the new site.

It is anticipated that the new distillery would be operational by 2025 and would generate up to 100 highly skilled new jobs, with circa 800 jobs created during the construction phase.

The latest announcement comes after Irish Distillers recently announced plans to invest €50 million to fund projects aimed at transforming Midleton Distillery into a carbon-neutral operation by the end of 2026 by leveraging breakthrough emissions reducing technology to reduce energy use.

A carbon-neutal operation

In line with Irish Distillers’ ambition, the company said that the new distillery will also be a carbon-neutral operation.

A company spokesperson said that the new site will also incorporate various environmental projects which will be developed in order to enhance biodiversity and protect local wildlife.

The Irish Distillers project team is partnering with engineering and architecture consultancy firm Arup on the initial design and with Harry Walsh Associates on the planning application.

A planning application is expected to be submitted to Cork County Council towards the end of 2022 and, if successful, construction will commence in 2023 with plans for the distillery to be operational in 2025.

'Landmark development'

Commenting on the plans, Nodjame Fouad, Chairman and CEO at Irish Distillers said: “At Irish Distillers we are always planning for the future growth of Irish whiskey and today is a momentous day for Irish Distillers and the team at Midleton Distillery as we announce a €250 million investment plan to deliver a new, state of the art distillery in Midleton, Co. Cork which will be a carbon neutral operation. We are immensely proud of the continued strong performance of our full portfolio of Irish whiskeys, led by Jameson which sold over 10 million cases in our 2022 financial year.

“The new distillery will be a beautiful, landmark development with sustainability at its core and will serve to further demonstrate our commitment to Midleton and East Cork, generating more jobs for the region and further driving recognition of Midleton Distillery as the beating heart of Irish whiskey.”