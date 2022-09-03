'We're now taking The Two Norries to the next level': Cork podcasters win place on Impact Programme

‘Two Norries’ podcasters James Leonard and Timmy Long have won a place on Social Entrepreneurs Ireland’s Impact Programme nine-month accelerator, securing €20,000.

The podcast facilitates conversations on addiction, mental health, crime, and social issues.

The SEI Impact Programme identifies high-potential social entrepreneurs and supports them with funding and mentoring, as well as providing access to a network of contacts. Impact awardees receive training in fundraising, governance, leadership, and storytelling.

The 2022 programme attracted more than 100 applications from across Ireland. The five awardees were chosen for how their programmes are shaking up the traditional ways of dealing with social issues and for providing solutions.

Speaking about winning a place on the programme, Mr Long said: “We are really looking forward to receiving the valuable guidance and mentorship the Impact Programme can offer. We know this will benefit ‘The Two Norries’ podcast greatly in its development and evolution.”

Mr Lenoard said: “It’s an honour to be selected for the Impact Programme, and we’re now taking ‘The Two Norries’ to the next level and will reach even more people who are struggling with their lives.”

Conversations around addiction, mental health, crime, and social issues are often avoided, or are limited and stigmatising. ‘The Two Norries’ is changing that by using personal and professional perspectives on issues across the social and health sphere. They have had one million downloads in the past year.

Since its foundation in 2004, SEI has supported more than 500 social entrepreneurs across the country, who are championing and driving solutions in areas such as mental health, homelessness, the environment, education, and unemployment.

Alumni of SEI programmes include AsIAm, FoodCloud, Grow Remote, jumpAgrade, Ó Cualann Cohousing Alliance, and The Shona Project.

For more information on this year’s Impact awardees and the work of SEI, visit www.socialentrepreneurs.ie.