Opera House to screen preview of Civil War documentary

Cork Opera House is to host a preview screening of an episode of RTÉ’s forthcoming documentary series The Irish Civil War — with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra performing the soundtrack live as the events of 100 years ago unfold on screen.

Based on the hugely successful and critically acclaimed Cork University Press Atlas Of The Irish Revolution, the documentary is the latest collaboration between University College Cork and RTÉ following The Hunger and The Irish Revolution series.

The three-part series, narrated by Brendan Gleeson, airs in November, but a preview screening of the second episode will take place on Tuesday, September 13 at 8pm. Tickets are just €10, with all proceeds going to Cork Penny Dinners.

The screening, with soundtrack composed by Natasa Paulberg and performed live by the RTÉ Concert Orchestra, will be followed by a panel discussion by expert historians on how the Civil War unfolded 100 years ago.

John Fitzgerald, director of information services, university librarian at UCC, and executive producer of The Irish Civil War said: “Over three episodes, the series re-examines the causes and the terrible events of the Civil War, using leading experts and adopting the perspective of the ordinary person, to ask: Why did this war happen? Who did it really impact? What is its legacy?”

Dr John Borgonovo, one of the editors of The Atlas of the Irish Revolution, said: “The series integrates the expertise of a number of Irish Civil War specialists here at UCC, as well as academic contributors from other institutions. We are particularly pleased to see the scholarship from The Atlas of the Irish Revolution publication brought to an Irish television audience. Our book took a ‘bottom-up’ rather than ‘great-man’ approach to the Irish Civil war.

Colm Crowley, head of RTÉ Cork and executive producer of The Irish Civil War said: “RTÉ is delighted to again partner with UCC to deliver a major new television series on the Irish Civil War. The collaboration has so far delivered documentaries that have had a huge impact on audiences not just in Ireland, but in the US and Europe. This unique model underlines RTÉ’s determination to bring to Irish audiences the very best in quality public service broadcasting, which in this case is only possible thanks to UCC and production partners Tyrone productions.”

Tickets are on sale now from the Cork Opera House website: corkoperahouse.ie.