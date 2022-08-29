‘Culture Night is a night like no other’: More than 200 events to take place in Cork county for event 

More than 200 events are to take place in county Cork for Culture Night on Friday, September 23.

Culture Night is a national initiative by the Arts Council of Ireland that aims to celebrate culture, creativity and the arts.

It is being delivered locally by Cork County Council who has confirmed that family-friendly free events will take place across the county this year including in Baile Mhúirne, Bandon, Carrigaline, Charleville, Clonakilty, Cobh, Fermoy, Kinsale, Macroom, Mallow, Midleton, Mitchelstown, Passage West, Skibbereen, Watergrasshill, Youghal and the surrounding towns and villages.

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins is encouraging people in Cork to take part in and enjoy this year’s events.

“Culture Night brings people together; it creates collective memories through shared experience and enhances our community life. Families do not often get the opportunity to enjoy night-time activities outside of the home, I would encourage you to go out and see what the creative people of Cork County have to offer this year. It is only through their hard work and dedication we can bring you this wonderful experience and I would like to commend them for their efforts."

Chief Executive of Cork County Council Tim Lucey added: “This year's Culture Night allows me to celebrate and support Cork County's culture and artistic endeavors. We are delighted to present this fantastic Culture Night program at such an exciting time for the arts. This year is no exception, with a plethora of exciting opportunities to connect with your communities and enjoy all the creativity and culture on offer. The cultural and creative artists and groups that collaborate with us have contributed to the program's growth year after year.”

Grainne O’Connor, of Crayon Creative brings her knowledge of Culture Night and Cork county together in her role as Cork County Culture night co-ordinator.

“Culture Night is a night like no other. Our culture is like no other…..we have such creativity and diversity in our communities and this night gives us all an opportunity to share parts of our lives and passions, to spend time ‘toe dipping’ in new experiences, seeing and hearing extraordinary things and all with the added bonus of events being free.”

Details of this year’s events are available from: www.culturenight.ie/cork-county.