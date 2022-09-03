MTU to host autumn careers fair next month 

Munster Technological University (MTU) is set to host its autumn careers fair on the Bishopstown campus this October.

Employers from all over Ireland and abroad will be attending the careers fair on October 13, giving students the opportunity to gather unique insights about future applications.

Students are advised to bring with them an up-to-date professional CV; a list of the companies they want to target, numbered in order of priority; and a phone, tablet or paper to take notes after visiting each stand.

The career fair will take place from 10.30am to 3pm on Thursday, October 13.

Employers have been urged to book into the careers fair and connect with MTU students, with the information and advice given to students playing a key role in developing their skills and informing their career choice.

The deadline for employers to book is Friday, September 30.

In the event of cancellation, a refund will be issued, provided that the cancellation request is received by email at careerscork@mtu.ie.

To book, visit https://tinyurl.com/2p8rdh6f.