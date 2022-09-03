Pictures: Students across Cork return to schools to celebrate Leaving Cert results 

Mr Lordan said their students achieved outstanding results, with two pupils receiving eight H1 grades, three students achieving 7 H1 grades, 13 students scoring the maximum 625 points, and 37 students achieving over 600 points.
“If any student is unsure, there are guidance counsellor departments in each school who will give good advice to help students.”
His colleague Callum Murphy who got 625 points and hopes to study medicine, said his father cried when he opened his results.
“The results were amazing. Across the board everybody is delighted with what they achieved.
“Of all the groups this was probably the group that endured the most with the school closures. They have done themselves, their families, and the school proud. They are now going on to engage in the next positive dimension of their lives.”
“It was nice to see them again. They enjoy calling to the school, meeting friends, teachers and sharing their results.
“Their results are a great reflection of their resilience. Some 60% of our graduates received more than 450 points.
Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh school principal Brenda Moriarty also paid tribute to the Leaving Cert class of 2022.