Pictures: Students across Cork return to schools to celebrate Leaving Cert results 

CLOSE to 7,000 people in Cork received their Leaving Certificate results yesterday morning, and while former students could access their results online, many chose to return to their schools to share their results and celebrate their achievements.

Christian Brothers College was a hive of activity on Friday morning with the principal, David Lordon, saying that many from the class of 2022 called in to express their gratitude to their former teachers.

Christian Brothers College pupils celebrate following the publication of their results.

Mr Lordan said their students achieved outstanding results, with two pupils receiving eight H1 grades, three students achieving 7 H1 grades, 13 students scoring the maximum 625 points, and 37 students achieving over 600 points.

“We are so proud of all the students. It is a great tribute to all the efforts over the past couple of years. It is a fantastic acknowledgment of all the hard work. It is a tribute to their teachers and parents who really went the extra mile in supporting them through their many challenges,” he said.

Many options open for class of 2022

The school principal said there are many options available now for all students who complete their Leaving Certificate.

“There has never been as many options available in terms of access routes to third level. There is always anxiety about points and CAO offers but it is always important to remember that access routes to colleges have never been more flexible.

Nina Keating, who attended Mount Mercy College, Cork, celebrating receiving 7H1s in her Leaving Certificate. Picture Denis Minihane.

“If any student is unsure, there are guidance counsellor departments in each school who will give good advice to help students.”

Former Christian Brothers College student James Crotty, who achieved seven H1s and hopes to do engineering, said he was thrilled with his results.

“I’m delighted with my results. I was nervous. I had a good feeling following the exams, but you never really know how it will unfold. I am thrilled with the final outcome. My family are very proud.”

Emily Fitzgerald-O'Hanlon from Midleton, chatting with principal Sean Twomey, right and year-head Donal O Murchu, after achieving 8 H1s in her Leaving Cert at St Aloysius' College, Carrigtwohill. .Picture: David Keane.

His colleague Callum Murphy who got 625 points and hopes to study medicine, said his father cried when he opened his results.

“I am delighted. When I opened it up and saw the results, I was very shocked. My parents were delighted.”

The group that 'endured the most'

The principal of Kinsale Community School Fergal McCarthy, paid tribute to his students for their results.

Pictured celebrating their maximun 625 points at Kinsale Community school was principal Fergal Mccarthy with his maximun scoring students. Picture Denis Boyle

“The results were amazing. Across the board everybody is delighted with what they achieved.

“The government strategy in respect of higher-level maths certainly paid off, with the number of students both taking and excelling in maths. We had the highest number of students ever obtaining H1 grades, which is creating its own culture.

“In the STEM subjects girls performed exceptionally well.”

Mr McCarthy said the students can now look forward to the ‘next chapter’ in their lives.

Ellie McCarthy (left), Jakub Packo and Caoimhe McGovern celebrating their Leaving Certificate results at Bishopstown Community School, Cork. Picture Denis Minihane.

“Of all the groups this was probably the group that endured the most with the school closures. They have done themselves, their families, and the school proud. They are now going on to engage in the next positive dimension of their lives.”

Principal of Terence MacSwiney Community College, Phil O’Flynn said that many from the class of 2022 also returned to their school on Friday morning.

“A lot of kids came in and they went around the school thanking the various teachers, which was nice.

“There were tears of joy among the staff members, who were so happy for the students.”

A resilient class

Ronan McCarthy, the principal of Glanmire Community College, said his students were delighted with their results.

Deputy Principal Gertie Cahill is pictured with students Luke Cotter, Patrick Burns, Kian Donovan, Alex Gray and Aidan Roche who were checking their Leaving Certificate results online at Glanmire Community College. Picture: Howard Crowdy

“It was nice to see them again. They enjoy calling to the school, meeting friends, teachers and sharing their results.

“They stayed focused throughout. They were well supported by parents and teachers despite all the obstacles.”

The principal of Loreto Secondary School in Fermoy Orla Forde said their results were a testament to the ‘resilience’ of their students.

Emilie Lavoie; Principal, Orla Forde; Ailbhe Ryan and Charlotte Kent at Loreto Fermoy.

“Their results are a great reflection of their resilience. Some 60% of our graduates received more than 450 points.

“Three of our students achieved over 600 points, while one student secured 8A1 grades. They were great ambassadors for our school and exemplary role models for our junior students,” she added.

Mariam Malutiku celebrating her Leaving Certificate results at Bishopstown Community School, Cork. Picture Denis Minihane.

Coláiste an Spioraid Naoimh school principal Brenda Moriarty also paid tribute to the Leaving Cert class of 2022.

“12% of the student cohort achieved 600 points or more, and 34% of students exceeded 500 points.

“This year’s Leaving Cert students were a particularly fine group of young men and are an absolute credit to their teachers and parents,” she said.