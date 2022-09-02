Thousands of people in Cork to receive Leaving Cert results today

THOUSANDS of former students across Cork city and county will receive their Leaving Certificate results from 10am this morning.

According to the State Examinations Commission, 6,721 Cork students sat this year’s Leaving Cert, with 315 Cork students sitting the Leaving Certificate Applied examination.

Nationally, 63,383 students sat the Leaving Cert exam this year, including 3,173 Leaving Certificate Applied (LCA) students.

This year marked the full return of externally delivered examinations for all candidates.

Last year, Leaving Certificate and Leaving Certificate Applied candidates were provided with the dual approach of examinations and accredited grades, and in 2020 with calculated grades and later examinations.

Students will be able to access their results online, through the candidate self service portal from 10am and they will also have the option of receiving their results in school.

CAO offers will commence with Round 1 offers on September 8 at 2pm.

The Chairperson of the State Examinations Commission, Mr Pat Burke, sent his congratulations to all candidates receiving results today stating “the Commissioners and I welcome the issue of Leaving Certificate and Leaving Certificate Applied examination results, based on full in-person examinations, for the first time since 2019. Since the beginning of the pandemic, we have endeavoured to ensure that candidates taking the Leaving Certificate are treated as fairly and equitably as possible having regard to the adverse impact of Covid-19 and the disruption to their learning which Covid has created.”

'A significant milestone'

Education Minister Norma Foley said students had reached a “significant milestone”.

“I would like to sincerely congratulate every student receiving their results today. Congratulations to one and all of you,” she said.

“You have reached this significant milestone in your education journey and that alone is an enormous achievement.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank your families, your teachers and your school communities for the support they have shown you over the course of your Senior Cycle pathway.

“Throughout your school journey, each of you will have learned so much and will have developed a myriad of talents. Be proud of that. Now begins the next exciting chapter in your lives.”

Ms Foley thanked the teachers, principals and other school staff who made the State examinations possible.

“Your diligence and care have served the class of 2022 very well. Results day is not only proof of students’ success, but of the successful collaborative planning which we have engaged in together over the course of these years,” she said.

Junior Minister Josepha Madigan said families, teachers and special needs assistants (SNAs) will be among those who will “watch on with pride as the class of 2022 receive their results”.

She said: “I want to congratulate every student who has completed this monumental achievement today, and every person who has helped them on their way.

“There have been challenges over the course of your Senior Cycle experiences, but you have all proven yourselves to be mature and resilient people.

“No matter what results you receive today, you should be very proud of your accomplishments. Best of luck to you all in whatever you choose to pursue next, whether it is work, or further education or training.” The written examinations were held between June 8 and 28, while a deferred sitting of the exams was held from June 30 to July 16 for students who experienced close family bereavement, serious injury or illness or on public health grounds due to Covid-19.

Helplines and support

The Leaving Certificate candidate helpline, run by the National Parents Council Post-Primary, will be available for students to talk to a guidance counsellor with any queries that they may have.

The helpline will operate from 2pm to 8pm each day from results day until Wednesday, September 14.

It can be contacted on 1800-265-165.

The State Examinations Commission candidate helpline will also be available for queries relating to the self-service portal and the services.

It can be contacted on 1800-111135 or 1800 111136 from 10am to 5pm from results day until Monday September 12.

Turn2Me, a national mental health charity is urging students to use its services when they get their Leaving Cert results.

“Even if students are happy with their results, they may still be feeling high levels of anxiety as they prepare for the next stage of their lives, whether it’s first year of college, a year abroad, going straight into the workplace or repeating the year,” said Turn2Me CEO Fiona O’Malley.